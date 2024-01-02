First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

First Bancorp, trading under the ticker FNLC, has revealed plans to reward its shareholders with a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. A critical date for investors is the ex-dividend date, identified as the Friday following the announcement. The stock price is expected to adjust lower to reflect the dividend payout and is predicted to start trading 35 cents lower than its usual rate. To qualify for the dividend, investors must be FNLC shareholders by the end of Thursday’s session.

Dividend Payout and Reinvestment

First Bancorp has scheduled January 19, 2024, as the dividend payment date. Shareholders have the choice to reinvest these dividends into additional FNLC stock or deploy the funds in alternative ways. The current dividend yield for First Bancorp stands at 5.00%, with the annual dividend for FNLC shares calculated at $1.40. The forthcoming quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share serves as an increase of $0.01 from the previous rate declared on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Financial Performance and Outlook

First Bancorp’s recent quarterly earnings data displayed an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.73, surpassing analysts’ estimates. The company is set to announce its next quarterly earnings on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024. The company’s stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy from analysts, with a forecasted downside of 1.8% from its current price of $37.01. This reflects a 2.38% dividend yield represented by a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share and a healthy dividend payout ratio of 30.45%.

Market Reactions

Other financial entities have also been adjusting their positions in the company. The State of Alaska Department of Revenue, for instance, reduced its FNLC holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. The institutional investor was left with 59,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. It is noteworthy that First Bancorp’s dividend declaration follows a similar announcement by United Bancorp, Inc., which declared a fourth-quarter dividend payment of $0.17 per share in December 2023.