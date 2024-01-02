Fintech Firms Target Fixed Income Markets Amid High Yields

As high yields continue to attract retail investors towards bonds, U.S. financial technology companies are broadening their horizons. Leading firms like Public, Wealthfront, and Apex Fintech Solutions are introducing innovative products that simplify and make the cost of investing in fixed income assets, such as Treasuries and corporate bonds, more affordable.

Driving Innovation with Fractionalized Bond Products

One significant innovation that has caught the attention of investors is the offering of fractionalized bond products. This revolutionary approach allows investors to buy smaller portions of bonds, much like fractionalized stock shares. Public has already launched a successful Treasury account and plans to include municipal bonds. Meanwhile, Apex is launching software enabling retail investors to purchase parts of corporate bonds and treasuries.

Rising Interest in Bonds

The surge in interest towards bonds is partly attributed to the Federal Reserve’s two-decade high interest rates. The 10-year Treasury note yield hit over 5% in October 2023 for the first time since 2007. This increased interest in bonds, despite a historical preference for stocks. The current yields on bonds, such as six-month Treasuries at around 5.25%, have made them more attractive. Evidence of this growing interest can be seen in the purchases of Treasury bills through the Treasury Department’s TreasuryDirect site, which more than doubled from June to November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Automating Portfolios for Individual Tax Situations

Wealthfront has taken the lead in introducing automated portfolios that tailor bond ETFs to individual tax situations. This is a significant move considering the total return for bonds has been significantly lower than stocks since 2000. However, the current environment has made them more appealing. The growing interest in fixed income, however, may face a test if the Fed reduces rates in 2024 as expected, potentially reducing yields.