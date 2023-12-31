en English
Business

Fine Wine: A Rising Star in Alternative Investment

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:19 am EST
A recent surge in the popularity of fine wine as a means of alternative investment is turning heads in the financial world. The genesis of this interest lies in its low correlation with the global stock market, presenting a lucrative opportunity for diversification of portfolios. Over the last decade, the value of fine wine has seen a remarkable increase of 149%, only second to whiskey, as per the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index. In particular, wines from France’s illustrious Burgundy region, reputed for its pinot noir and chardonnay, have witnessed an even more impressive appreciation of 214% during the same timeline.

The Patience Game in Wine Investment

Investing in fine wine is not for the faint-hearted or the impatient. It is a game that requires a long-term perspective, evident from the 11.3% price slump in the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 benchmark in the year leading to October, post a COVID-induced rally. Potential investors must approach wine investments analogous to art, prioritizing quality, rarity, and provenance over anything else. Moreover, a genuine passion for wine is considered essential in this domain.

Research – The Key to Success

The world of wine investment can be complex and intimidating for new entrants. However, with increased access to data and information, it has become easier to navigate. Wineries and wine merchants provide access to young wines at lower prices for long-term holding. Auction houses like Sotheby’s offer a platform to acquire highly esteemed brands and collectible bottles, an example being the year-long sale of 25,000 bottles from Taiwanese art collector Pierre Chen’s collection.

Universities and Luxury Brands Embrace Wine Culture

There is a growing trend of institutions and luxury brands embracing the wine culture. Corpus Christi College at Cambridge University, for instance, has hired a wine expert to manage their wine cellars and assist with wine selections, despite the financial challenges faced by universities. In the digital realm, luxury champagne and wine brands are venturing into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Dom Pérignon has launched limited edition NFT boxes of its 2010 vintage and 2006 rosé. Other luxury brands and wine estates like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, LVMH, Yao Family Wines, and Château Angélus are also exploring the potential of NFTs, with prices ranging from 110,000 to 130,000 in cryptocurrency.

Business France Investments
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

