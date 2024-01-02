en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Market Outlook 2024: The Experts Weigh In

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Financial Market Outlook 2024: The Experts Weigh In

The financial outlook for 2024 is a topic of considerable interest, and a multitude of experts have weighed in with their predictions. Hiren Ved, who suggests that the solid performance of 2023 doesn’t necessarily mean investors should adopt a bearish stance or raise cash in 2024. S Naren, on the other hand, highlights that the year’s biggest movers could be influenced by geopolitical factors like changes in China, the US and the impending elections.

Smallcap Space Momentum

Ashi Anand has observed a strong momentum in the smallcap space. He believes the froth in this market could continue over the short to medium term, providing opportunities for investors who are willing to take on a bit of risk. This insight aligns with the views of other experts who foresee opportunities in small cap stocks and recommend quality-focused portfolio strategies.

Global Financial Dynamics

Among the crucial dynamics that may shape the financial landscape in 2024, interest rates and bond yields are expected to remain high globally. These predictions have prompted recommendations for bond investors to extend their duration and adopt a balanced stance, including government bonds and credit sectors in their portfolios. A systematic approach to fixed-income security selection is also advised.

The Uncertainty of Wall Street

However, the consensus on Wall Street’s future is less clear. Most outlooks predict that interest rates will start to bite, leading to a benign economic slowdown and a pivot to easier policies. While stocks and bonds are expected to post positive, albeit underwhelming gains, there is a note of caution due to the delicate nature of the year. The US election, in particular, is considered too close to call, with warnings of potential volatility.

With the availability of The Economic Times News App for market updates and business news, investors can stay informed and make strategic decisions based on expert analysis and insights. Additionally, The Economic Times Prime offers various subscription plans, providing readers with access to a wealth of financial tools and resources to aid in their investment strategies.

0
Business Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Vedanta: Potential Contra Bets Amid India's Infrastructural Boom

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI and Tech Writing: A Revolution or Just Hype? - Tom Johnson's Insightful Reflections

By Salman Akhtar

Exploring the Expanding Universe of Space Economy: A Review of 'Make Me Smart' Episode

By Salman Akhtar

Real Estate Leaders Reflect on a Transformative 2023 ...
@Business · 3 mins
Real Estate Leaders Reflect on a Transformative 2023 ...
heart comment 0
MaxCyte Inc’s Stock Observes Uptick Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Quadri Adejumo

MaxCyte Inc's Stock Observes Uptick Amidst Market Fluctuations
‘Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African’: A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant’s Influence in Africa

By Rafia Tasleem

'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
Upcoming Transaction Completion Scheduled for January 5, 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Upcoming Transaction Completion Scheduled for January 5, 2024
‘Whales’ in the Options Market: A Deeper Dive into Expedia Group

By Rafia Tasleem

'Whales' in the Options Market: A Deeper Dive into Expedia Group
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
48 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
2 mins
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
3 mins
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
3 mins
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
4 mins
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
5 mins
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
5 mins
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
6 mins
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
6 mins
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
12 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app