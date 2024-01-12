en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Experts Dissect Emergence of New Bull Market on ‘Power Lunch’

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Financial Experts Dissect Emergence of New Bull Market on ‘Power Lunch’

In a recent segment of ‘Power Lunch,’ financial experts Hugh Johnson, the head of investment strategy at Hugh Johnson Advisors, and Courtney Garcia, senior wealth advisor at Payne Capital Management, took the center stage to dissect the emergence of a new bull market. The conversation was a deep dive into the shifting currents of market trends and the brightening horizon of investment opportunities.

Understanding the New Bull Market

A bull market is characterized by a general rise in prices and widespread optimism among investors. The experts provided a comprehensive analysis of the elements that have been instrumental in heralding this new phase. The discussion meandered from XRP’s breakthrough of critical resistance levels, signaling a potential bull market entry, to the impact of the Bitcoin ETF’s approval on altcoins’ value, especially XRP.

The Implications of a Bull Market

Johnson and Garcia further explored the implications of a bull market for investors. The rising prices not only offer opportunities for substantial profits but also entail a higher degree of risk. The experts emphasized the need for investors to keep a close watch on XRP’s performance in the coming days and weeks. They also stressed the potential influence of broader market forces on the asset’s price.

Finding Opportunities in a Bull Market

As the conversation rounded off, the experts offered their perspectives on potential opportunities and strategies for investment in this bullish phase. They highlighted the importance of a well-crafted investment strategy that balances risks and rewards, and the criticality of staying tuned to market shifts. The segment served as a guidepost for viewers interested in navigating the currents of the stock market’s new phase.

0
Business Investments United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers
Emmy-winning writer-producer Tom Fontana, known for his work on the HBO series “Oz,” recently shed light on the dire state of residuals in the era of streaming services. As part of a broader conversation on the challenges faced by writers and actors, he emphasized the stark reality of receiving residual checks less valuable than the
Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers
Post Office's Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look
8 mins ago
Post Office's Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
11 mins ago
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
AM Best Affirms 'bbb+' Long-Term IR for Fairfax Financial Holdings' Senior Unsecured Notes
2 mins ago
AM Best Affirms 'bbb+' Long-Term IR for Fairfax Financial Holdings' Senior Unsecured Notes
Storm Henk Aftermath: Small Business Owner Denied Compensation Amidst Regulatory Hurdles
4 mins ago
Storm Henk Aftermath: Small Business Owner Denied Compensation Amidst Regulatory Hurdles
North Carolina Divests $40M from Ben & Jerry's Over Israel Boycott
6 mins ago
North Carolina Divests $40M from Ben & Jerry's Over Israel Boycott
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
1 min
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
1 min
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
3 mins
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
The Montane Spine Race: An Ultimate Test of Endurance
4 mins
The Montane Spine Race: An Ultimate Test of Endurance
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
5 mins
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
5 mins
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
6 mins
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
6 mins
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
33 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app