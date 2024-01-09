en English
Cryptocurrency

Filecoin’s Rocky Start to 2024: Difficulties and Potential Upsides

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Filecoin’s Rocky Start to 2024: Difficulties and Potential Upsides

The dawn of 2024 hasn’t been promising for Filecoin (FIL), a cryptocurrency that saw a significant 27% drop at the start of the year. Despite a recent 4% increase, the digital coin’s weak performance starkly contrasts with the broader market’s buoyancy. A possible lack of investor excitement about the overall market rally could be a harbinger of challenging times ahead for FIL, a coin that concluded 2023 on a high note.

On-Chain Growth and Active Developer Community

An important factor staving off a potential decline has been Filecoin’s on-chain growth. Over 2,442 unique smart contracts were deployed, and more than 3,000 native projects came to life on the platform. However, the active developer community of over 15,000 contributors on GitHub hasn’t translated into notable development progress, an aspect that could be pivotal in sparking investor interest.

Swan Chain’s Potential Impact

On a more encouraging note, Swan Chain, a layer-2 protocol based on Filecoin, has shown promise with its recent roadmap announcement for the year. This development could gradually improve sentiment towards FIL. Despite the potential for Swan Chain to bolster FIL, the cryptocurrency is currently under bearish pressure.

Market Pressure and Bullish Opportunities

Bulls are grappling to maintain the price level at $5.825 for long-term benefits. However, the risk of the price tumbling below $5 looms large. Yet, in this volatile terrain, opportunities exist for bulls to establish strong support, particularly at the $5.231 level. Such a move could pave the way for gradual gains for investors and traders.

As the first week of 2024 unfolds, Filecoin’s future hangs in the balance, tethered to investor sentiment, market trends, and the potential impact of Swan Chain’s initiatives. With a neutral sentiment still prevalent in the market, the token’s trajectory remains to be seen, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency landscape.

Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

