Business

Filecoin (FIL) Surges 27% in 24 Hours: Bullish Momentum Forecasted

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Filecoin (FIL) Surges 27% in 24 Hours: Bullish Momentum Forecasted

In a notable development, Filecoin (FIL), the innovative decentralized storage solution, has witnessed a considerable price surge of 27% within a 24-hour period, surpassing the $7 price level. This marks a striking breakout from its recent price range, where it stagnated between $5.24 and $6.34. Accompanying this rise was an uptick in daily trading volume, instigating bullish trends on lower timeframes and propelling FIL past the formidable $7.6 resistance level.

Strong Bullish Momentum

Despite a brief price dip at $7.6, buyers held their ground, with the latest four-hour candle closing above the resistance. This situation is viewed as a promising buying opportunity for intraday traders, presenting potential for a 20% gain if FIL ascends to the next critical resistance level at $9.17.

The bullish momentum is bolstered by positive indicators such as the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), implying sustained demand for FIL. In the futures market, the sentiment remains bullish, as evidenced by a positive funding rate, which signals a dominance of long-position traders.

Implications of the Surge

The combined outlook from both spot and futures markets suggests that FIL could reach or even exceed the $9 mark in the near to medium future. This surge also puts FIL in an overbought status, with RSI scores of 72.28, 78.58, and 86.33 in the 4-hour, 24-hour, and 1-week RSI, signaling a need for investor caution.

Filecoin (FIL) has been making waves in the cryptocurrency market, drawing attention with its significant price surge and growing utility. The potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the success of Borroe Finance have brought Filecoin into the limelight. Currently, FIL’s price sits comfortably above its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $6.12, indicating a short-term bullish trend.

Filecoin’s Global Impact

Filecoin is transforming the storage landscape by enabling people to monetize their unused hard drive space, similar to an Airbnb model for data. If Filecoin continues on its current trajectory, its price could see substantial growth in 2024, potentially ranging from a yearly low of around $5.30 to a high of up to $43.89. The market capitalization of Filecoin is $3.54 billion, supported by a circulating supply of nearly 490 million FIL coins.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

