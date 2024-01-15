en English
Automotive

FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High

FIEM Industries Ltd, a significant player in the Auto Ancillaries sector, has made an exciting announcement that has shareholders on their feet. The small cap company announced a 1:1 bonus share issue on January 15, 2024. The bonus share issue means that for each share a shareholder holds, they will receive an additional share. The record date for this generous bonus share issue is set for February 28, 2024.

Stock Price Soars to New Highs

The announcement of the bonus share issue has brought about an immediate impact on the market. The company’s shares have reached a new 52-week high on the BSE at Rs 2537.00 per share, representing an intraday gain of 1.98%. The past two weeks have seen the stock put on a performance, gaining 27%, and over the past six months, the FIEM stock price has increased by 39%.

Stellar Performance Over the Years

FIEM Industries Ltd has proven to be a rewarding investment over the years. Over the last year alone, the company’s shares have returned 70%. Over the past two years, the return was an impressive 91%. The three-year return stands at a whopping 316%, and over the past five years, the return has been an astounding 381%. Over the past decade, the stock has surged by a staggering 663%.

Company Profile

FIEM Industries Ltd is renowned for manufacturing automotive lighting, signaling equipment, and rear view mirrors, amongst other auto components. The company has been operating since 1989 and is debt-free, adding to its investment attractiveness. The last time FIEM Industries announced a bonus issue was in 2018, making the current announcement a significant event.

While the news of the bonus share issue and the performance of the FIEM Industries Ltd stock is exciting, it is important to note that this information is not a recommendation for trading. It is always advisable to consult a professional advisor before making investment decisions.

Automotive Business Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

