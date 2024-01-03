Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Announces NAV for January 2, 2024

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, the London-based investment company, has announced its net asset value (NAV) for the close of business on January 2, 2024. The NAV, a critical financial metric for investors, stood at 232.85 pence. The NAV calculation followed the necessary accounting standards and the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Understanding Net Asset Value

NAV is a financial measure that represents the total value of a company’s assets after deducting its liabilities, typically expressed per share. For investors in companies like Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, the NAV is a vital indicator of the underlying value of their investments. Furthermore, the reported NAV is on a ‘cum’ income basis, which means it includes all the company’s income items until the date of calculation, without deducting any pending payouts, such as declared but unpaid dividends.

Company’s Recent Activities

In December 2023, the company repurchased 672,411 ordinary shares for cancellation. As of December 31, 2023, the firm’s issued share capital consisted of 555,971,699 ordinary shares, providing a total of 470,342,151 voting rights. This figure can aid shareholders in calculating under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Share Repurchase and Voting Rights

On January 2, 2024, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased an additional 73,762 shares for cancellation at a share price of 209.270p per share. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital stands at 555,897,937, with total shares held in treasury at 85,629,548, and total voting rights amounting to 470,268,389. Similar to the previous figures, shareholders can use the total voting rights for notification purposes under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.