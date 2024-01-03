en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Announces NAV for January 2, 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC Announces NAV for January 2, 2024

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, the London-based investment company, has announced its net asset value (NAV) for the close of business on January 2, 2024. The NAV, a critical financial metric for investors, stood at 232.85 pence. The NAV calculation followed the necessary accounting standards and the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Understanding Net Asset Value

NAV is a financial measure that represents the total value of a company’s assets after deducting its liabilities, typically expressed per share. For investors in companies like Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, the NAV is a vital indicator of the underlying value of their investments. Furthermore, the reported NAV is on a ‘cum’ income basis, which means it includes all the company’s income items until the date of calculation, without deducting any pending payouts, such as declared but unpaid dividends.

Company’s Recent Activities

In December 2023, the company repurchased 672,411 ordinary shares for cancellation. As of December 31, 2023, the firm’s issued share capital consisted of 555,971,699 ordinary shares, providing a total of 470,342,151 voting rights. This figure can aid shareholders in calculating under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Share Repurchase and Voting Rights

On January 2, 2024, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased an additional 73,762 shares for cancellation at a share price of 209.270p per share. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital stands at 555,897,937, with total shares held in treasury at 85,629,548, and total voting rights amounting to 470,268,389. Similar to the previous figures, shareholders can use the total voting rights for notification purposes under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

0
Business China Investments
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

By Hadeel Hashem

Xiaomi's Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

By BNN Correspondents

Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

By BNN Correspondents

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown ...
@Business · 2 mins
The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown ...
heart comment 0
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon
Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies
Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures

By Justice Nwafor

Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures
Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
1 min
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
2 mins
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
2 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
2 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
3 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
3 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
3 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
3 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
3 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app