Business

Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth A: A Potent Investment Despite Elevated Risk

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth A: A Potent Investment Despite Elevated Risk

Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth A (FCAGX), a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund based in Boston, MA, has been assigned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), signaling its potential as a robust choice for investors. Launched in November 2004 and managed by Fidelity, FCAGX has garnered approximately $309.82 million in assets, with the current manager, Patrick Venanzi, in control since November 2011.

A Performance Overview

The fund has demonstrated a 5-year annualized total return of 12.5%, placing it in the top third of its category. This high standing is remarkable despite a somewhat muted 3-year annualized total return of -0.86%. However, it’s worth noting that FCAGX has shown higher volatility compared to its peers. It registers a standard deviation of 21.14% over three years and 22.63% over five years, compared to category averages of 15.96% and 16.72%, respectively.

Key Metrics and Holdings

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.08, suggesting a higher degree of market volatility. Moreover, it has a negative alpha of -3.06, an indication of its struggles to outperform the benchmark. FCAGX’s holdings are majorly U.S. equities, comprising 88.58% in stocks and an average market capitalization of $5.35 billion, spread across various sectors.

Expense Ratio and Ranking

The expense ratio of FCAGX stands at 1.32%, which is slightly higher than the category average of 1%. Despite the elevated fees and risk, the fund’s strong Zacks Mutual Fund rank points to potential opportunities for investors. The article also teases the burgeoning electric vehicle industry and the surging demand for lithium batteries, suggesting promising investment avenues in this sector.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

