Federated Hermes Fund Invests in Tencent Amidst Chinese Gaming Restrictions

In a courageous move signaling faith in the Chinese market, the Federated Hermes Asia Ex-Japan Equity Fund, under the management of Jonathan Pines, has acquired shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. This purchase comes amidst recent gaming restrictions imposed by China, which led to a significant drop in Tencent’s market value.

Betting on Undervalued Chinese Stocks

With a portfolio worth $3.1 billion, the fund has outperformed 83% of its peers in the last three years. The fund’s recent investment decision reflects its strategic approach towards undervalued stocks. Once the second-most valuable company in Asia, Tencent saw a decrement of $53 billion in its market value in 2023, a fallout of the new gaming rules. Currently, its shares trade at less than 16 times forward earnings, approximately half of their 10-year average, making them an attractive investment.

Justifying the Risk

While China is not a favored investment destination for many, Pines believes that the low stock valuations and minimal allocations justify the risk of investing in Chinese equities. This optimistic outlook is fueled by the desire to exploit the potential upside of the nation’s beaten-down market.

Samsung Over TSMC

Further, in an interesting turn of events, the fund favors South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. over Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The preference stems from TSMC’s high valuation and impending cyclical downturn. On the other hand, Samsung is expected to see a rebound in earnings, and its advantageous position in the memory chip sector makes it a more attractive investment at the present moment.

All in all, the fund’s recent investment decisions indicate its confidence in the potential of undervalued stocks and its readiness to navigate the risky terrains of the Chinese market.