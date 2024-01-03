en English
Business

Farmer Business Developments Announces Special End-of-Year Dividend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
The agricultural investment landscape has been enriched with some significant developments. Firstly, Farmer Business Developments plc, a company with a diverse investment portfolio including a significant stake in FBD Holdings plc and full ownership of FBD Hotels & Resorts, has unveiled a special end-of-year dividend of 17 cents per share for 2023. This decision is a direct result of a dividend payment by FBD Holdings plc, in which Farmer Business Developments holds a 27.8% share of voting rights.

Dividend Details

The board opted to round up the dividend from FBD Holdings to arrive at the 17 cents figure, supplementing the 9 cents per share already distributed in June 2023. Consequently, the total annual dividend culminates to 26 cents per share. For long-term shareholders who invested IR50 in the late 1960s, the 2023 dividends amount to a pre-tax return of 2,696 euros. This contributes to a cumulative return of 39,419.79 euros from both capital gains and dividends since their initial investment. The share value for these original investors now stands at 19,804.79 euros.

Enhancing Liquidity and Shareholder Flexibility

To augment liquidity and shareholder flexibility, Farmer Business Developments carried out a share buyback and a share issue scheme in 2023. This maneuver led to over three million shares being traded. The board’s intention is to enable shareholders to either cash out their investments at a reasonable price or increase their stake, as expressed by chair Pat Murphy during the company’s Annual General Meeting.

Other Investments and Dividends

Beyond its stake in FBD Holdings, the company’s portfolio includes full ownership of FBD Hotels & Resorts and a variety of other investments, such as development land in Germany. In another development, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad announced a special single tier dividend of 4 sen per stock unit for the financial year ending 31 August 2024. The Ex-Date is set for January 18, 2024, with the Entitlement date being January 19, 2024, and the Payment Date scheduled for January 31, 2024.

Business Investments Ireland
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

