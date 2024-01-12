en English
Business

FAANG Stocks Still Worth Buying: Alphabet, Netflix, Amazon Under Spotlight

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
FAANG stocks, representing Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet), have been powerful engines driving the stock market. Over the past decade, these tech behemoths have outperformed the S&P 500 with a staggering 880% return, dwarfing the index’s 158%. Recently, the term ‘Magnificent 7’ has emerged, encapsulating most of the FAANG members and other influential stocks that have contributed significantly to the S&P 500’s gains. This phenomenon, however, has sparked concerns about the market’s overreliance on these tech giants.

FAANG Stocks Under Spotlight

Despite these concerns, three FAANG stocks are being spotlighted as still worth buying: Alphabet, Netflix, and Amazon. These three are considered undervalued by the market, considering their robust growth potential and competitive advantages.

Alphabet: Dominating Digital Advertising

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is commended for its unassailable position in digital advertising, coupled with an appealing valuation and a significant free cash flow. The company’s dominance in digital advertising provides a substantial revenue stream and a competitive edge that is near impossible to rival.

Netflix: Sustaining Growth with New Ad-Based Tier

Netflix continues to impress with its robust subscriber growth and sustainable free cash flow. The potential of its new ad-based tier offers an additional revenue source that could further strengthen its financial position.

Amazon: Leading the E-Commerce and Cloud Services

Amazon continues to reign supreme in e-commerce and cloud services. The company also benefits from the impressive growth in digital advertising. Amazon Web Services is innovating with new AI tools, further strengthening its hold in the cloud services sector.

While the market’s dependence on these tech giants raises valid concerns, the growth potential and competitive advantages of Alphabet, Netflix, and Amazon underscore their continued worthiness as investment options.

Business Investments
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

