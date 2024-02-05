Exxon Mobil and Chevron Register Mixed Q4 Earnings but Record High Profits

Energy behemoths Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. have presented a mixed bag of earnings for the fourth quarter, surpassing the earnings per share expectations, yet falling short in terms of revenue. Exxon Mobil's earnings landed at $2.48 per share, marking a drop from last year's $3.40, with revenues witnessing an 11% decline to $84.34 billion. Its counterpart, Chevron, registered earnings of $3.45 per share, down from $4.09, with revenues dwindling by 16.5% to $47.2 billion.

Contrasting Results Amid Profit Surge

In spite of these downturns, both Exxon Mobil and Chevron racked up their second-largest profits in the past decade, with Exxon Mobil amassing a profit of $36 billion and Chevron garnering $21.4 billion in 2023. The performance of these energy giants has turned the spotlight on energy ETFs such as Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE), Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY), and Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL). These ETFs have substantial investments in Exxon Mobil and Chevron, and offer varied assets under management, fees, and Zacks ETF Rank.

Future Plans: Focus on U.S. Oil Production

ExxonMobil and Chevron have chalked out plans indicating a remarkable growth in U.S. oil production, primarily fueled by escalated activities in the Permian Basin. ExxonMobil managed to deliver earnings and revenue surprises for the quarter ending December 2023, while Chevron's Q4 earnings likely benefited from favorable oil and gas prices owing to its significant exposure to the upstream business. Both companies are now veering their focus towards energy ETFs, presenting different opportunities for investors to tap into the energy sector.

Implications for the Energy Sector

The current performance and future plans of ExxonMobil and Chevron signal potential shifts in the energy sector. With the spotlight on energy ETFs, investors are presented with diversified avenues to gain exposure to the sector. The mixed earnings, coupled with the companies' strategic focus on U.S. oil production and energy ETFs, underscore the dynamic nature of the energy sector and the need for adaptive strategies to navigate the evolving landscape.