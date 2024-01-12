Exploring Torchlight Energy Controversy: An Episode of ‘What’s Bugging Me’

In the recently aired 60th episode of the podcast ‘What’s Bugging Me,’ veteran anchor Dennis Kneale delves into the contentious saga of Torchlight Energy, a small energy firm that found itself in the crosshairs of short sellers, leading to a significant dip in its stock price. This tumultuous event has impacted approximately 65,000 individual investors, stirring up considerable controversy.

The Torchlight Energy Controversy

John Tabacco, a seasoned Wall Street figure and the host of ‘Wise Guys’ on Newsmax, joins Kneale in this episode to discuss the intricacies of the Torchlight Energy ordeal. The episode unpacks the company’s situation, which took an unexpected turn when a federal agency prematurely halted trading of the company’s stock, three days earlier than previously announced. This abrupt action added to the existing turmoil and raised serious questions about the role of regulators.

A Comprehensive Examination of the Situation

‘What’s Bugging Me’ goes beyond the surface-level facts, providing listeners with an in-depth look at different viewpoints and motivations of the parties involved. It explores the potential implications for average investors and the perceived role of regulators in such scenarios. Through interviews with industry experts and investors, the podcast sheds illuminating insights into the perspectives of those directly affected by the controversy.

Available Across Major Podcast Platforms

Episode 60 of ‘What’s Bugging Me,’ offering a comprehensive exploration of the Torchlight Energy controversy, is now accessible across major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. With its sharp focus on the issue, the episode serves as a significant resource for those looking to understand the dynamics of the stock market, the impact of short sellers, and the role of regulatory bodies in such situations.