Experian plc: A Five-Year Surge of 65% Outperforms Market Averages

In the dynamic world of the stock market, Experian plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has made waves with a 65% increase in share price over the last five years. This leap significantly overshadows the market’s average return of merely 2.2% during the same period.

Market Dip and Resilient Returns

Despite a recent dip of 3.4% within the past week, the company’s long-term returns have held strong. Shareholders have seen gains of 9.5% in the last year, dividends included. Experian’s earnings per share (EPS) have grown at a steady 6.0% annually over the past five years, yet the share price has accelerated at a more rapid pace of 10% per year. This growth trajectory suggests that the market’s perception of the company has positively evolved over time.

Insider Purchases and Total Shareholder Return

Insider purchases over the past year hint at a positive outlook for Experian, with the total shareholder return (TSR) for the last five years reaching 77%. This figure exceeds the 65% increase in share price alone. The difference between the TSR and share price return is accounted for by dividend payments. Despite the encouraging long-term TSR, Experian’s recent performance has lagged behind the annualized TSR of 12% for shareholders over the past five years.

Risks and Opportunities

As investors navigate the stock market landscape, it’s crucial to consider not just market conditions but also other significant determinants like risks. Experian carries at least one warning sign that investors should be aware of. However, it’s worth noting that there are other companies with insiders buying shares, suggesting potential growth opportunities for investors.