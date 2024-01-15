Executive Incentive Programs: A Double-Edged Sword for Companies

Executive incentive compensation programs have a profound impact on a company’s performance, shaping its trajectory for better or worse. Case studies of Geico and Valeant Pharmaceuticals, two contrasting examples, illustrate the potent effects of these programs and underscore the necessity for advisors and investors to scrutinize them when assessing investment risks.

Geico’s Incentive Program: A Model of Transparency and Alignment

At Geico, the incentive program is simple, transparent, and designed to align with long-term shareholder wealth creation. The rewards are based on the growth of policies in force and profitability, encouraging sustainable growth. The correlation between these parameters and the company’s overall success is clear, providing a robust incentive for executives to steer the company towards sustainable, long-term growth.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals: A Cautionary Tale

On the other end of the spectrum lies the tale of Valeant Pharmaceuticals. The company’s executive compensation, particularly that of CEO Michael Pearson, was heavily tied to share price appreciation. This incentivized aggressive acquisition strategies, cost-cutting measures, and drug price hikes, all aimed at inflating the company’s short-term share price. The strategy, however, backfired dramatically.

The focus on short-term share price led to a catastrophic fall in the company’s value, with investors, including major hedge funds, suffering significant losses. Valeant’s case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of poorly constructed executive incentives that may encourage unethical behavior and shortcuts at the expense of reputations and shareholder value. Valeant was later renamed Bausch Health in an attempt to distance itself from its past.

Assessing Executive Incentives: A Critical Component of Investment Analysis

The contrasting tales of Geico and Valeant Pharmaceuticals underscore the importance of a careful examination of a company’s executive incentive programs. Advisors must consider the ethical implications and the potential for shortcuts when evaluating a company’s management incentives.

Both the potential upside and downside of these programs need to be assessed before making an investment. An incentive program that encourages executives to prioritize shareholder value and sustainable growth can lead to substantial returns. However, a poorly designed program may lead to detrimental outcomes, as evidenced by the cautionary tale of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.