Exceptional 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Up for Sale: A Collector's Dream

A piece of automotive history, a 1993 Jaguar XJ220, is now available for purchase, catching the eye of enthusiasts and collectors alike. This vehicle, one of only 281 ever produced, is celebrated for its remarkable condition and low mileage of just 4,308 actual miles, making it almost indistinguishable from a freshly manufactured model.

Immaculate Inside and Out

The XJ220 up for grabs charms with its enticing Spa Silver exterior and a Smoke Grey leather interior. It comes brimming with features such as a panoramic glass roof, climate control air conditioning, and a five-speed manual gearbox. This particular model has been part of an esteemed collection and has undergone extensive care to maintain its pristine condition.

The car has experienced a full recommissioning at the Jaguar Heritage Center in England, which cost $105,000, followed by a comprehensive servicing in 2023 by Jaguar of Minneapolis for $65,000. This vehicle, bearing its full matching numbers drivetrain, is accompanied by its workshop manual, a Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust certificate, and service invoices. This level of meticulous care and documentation adds to its appeal and provenance.

A Historic Supercar

The XJ220 isn’t just any supercar. At its launch, it held the title of the world’s fastest production car, an achievement that’s part of its legacy. The vehicle comes complete with original press tour materials from this time. Its history and condition make this XJ220 one of the best to hit the market in years.

For collectors, investors, or enthusiasts seeking to acquire a top-tier example of this iconic supercar, this XJ220 represents a unique opportunity. With its exceptional condition, low mileage, and significant historical value, it is described as a collector's dream with tremendous investment potential.