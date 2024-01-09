Ex-Franklin Templeton CIO Anand Radhakrishnan Joins Sundaram AMC

Former Chief Investment Officer at Franklin Templeton India, Anand Radhakrishnan, is set to join Sundaram Asset Management Company (AMC) as his next professional move. This transition comes as Sundaram Mutual’s current Managing Director, Sunil Subramaniam, prepares for retirement after a 19-year tenure.

Familiar Ground

Radhakrishnan’s appointment to Sundaram AMC marks his second stint with the company. He was previously a fund manager there from 1996 to 2004. The return to familiar grounds comes in an environment where mutual fund executives face rising competition and regulatory pressures to deliver exceptional returns.

Leadership Changes

The top echelons at both Franklin Templeton India and Sundaram Mutual have been experiencing shifts. Following Radhakrishnan’s resignation from Franklin Templeton last November, Janakiraman Rengaraju was promoted to the position of Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Market Equities — India.

Organizational Growth

Sundaram AMC is in the process of expanding its business. In January 2021, the company acquired Principal India AMC, with Ravi Gopalakrishnan assuming the role of head of the equity funds team. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton India has recently bounced back from a debt fund crisis that took place in April 2020, culminating in the launch of a new scheme, the Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund, in September 2022.