Business

Evelyn Partners Strengthens Leeds Investment Team with New Partner

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Evelyn Partners Strengthens Leeds Investment Team with New Partner

Evelyn Partners, a distinguished wealth management and professional services group, recently announced the appointment of Lauren Glaister as a new partner in their investment management team, based in Leeds. Glaister is an esteemed figure in the world of investment management, with a wealth of experience under her belt and a track record of managing investments for private clients.

Lauren Glaister: A seasoned professional

Glaister’s journey prior to joining Evelyn Partners includes a three-year tenure at LGT Wealth Management’s discretionary fund management business, where she served as a senior investment manager. Her career also features a stint with abrdn and Tilney Investment Management, which is now part of Evelyn Partners. Beyond that, she has also worked with Redmayne-Bentley.

A testament to her expertise, Glaister holds the title of Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Lending her skills to the community, she serves as a trustee of Leeds Hospitals Charity and is a part of their Finance & Performance and Audit & Risk committees.

Expectations from the new partnership

Ian Gibson, the managing partner at Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office, expressed his elation at Glaister’s appointment. He is optimistic about the possibility of working with her again and is confident that her formidable senior investment management experience would be an immense asset to the firm and its clients.

Equally enthusiastic about her new role, Glaister commended the investment proposition put forth by Evelyn Partners. She is eager to contribute to the company’s growth alongside her colleagues, believing in the potential for further expansion.

Impact on Evelyn Partners

With Glaister’s appointment, Evelyn Partners strengthens its Leeds-based investment management team, already renowned for services such as investment management, tax advising, and financial planning. This move is in line with a series of recent senior appointments, signaling the firm’s commitment to expanding and enhancing its capabilities.

Currently, Evelyn Partners manages assets worth £54.9 billion across the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The addition of Glaister’s expertise is likely to bolster this figure, benefiting the firm and its clients alike.

Business Investments United Kingdom
