EV Charging Stocks: Strong Investment Potential in 2024

In the face of a potential slowdown in the global electric vehicle (EV) market, investment in EV charging stocks remains a robust proposition as we enter the new year of 2024. This steadfast confidence is underpinned by the sector's swift expansion, a marked shift in consumer preferences towards EVs, supportive governmental policies, and breakthroughs in battery technology. Amidst such transformative forces, three EV charging stocks have emerged with 'Strong Buy' ratings from analysts: Allego N.V., BYD, and Li Auto.

Allego N.V.: Charging Ahead in Europe

Originating from the Netherlands, Allego N.V. has established a formidable network of more than 34,000 charging points scattered across Europe. A testament to its flourishing operations, the company disclosed a third-quarter revenue increase of 28.2%. But Allego is not resting on its laurels. In a pioneering move, it successfully piloted a charging station dedicated to heavy-duty EVs. Analysts' 12-month price target for its stock suggests a staggering potential gain of 684%, making it an enticing investment opportunity.

BYD: Outpacing Tesla in Deliveries

On the other side of the globe, Chinese EV manufacturer BYD has outstripped market-leader Tesla in terms of deliveries. However, BYD's ambitions extend beyond mere EV production. It has joined forces with energy giant Shell to establish charging hubs, which are projected to serve up to 3,300 EVs daily. This strategic partnership cements BYD's position as a significant player in the EV charging market.

Also hailing from China, Li Auto has carved a niche for itself with its smart SUVs boasting extended-range technology. The company reported a substantial 182% surge in deliveries year-over-year. Looking ahead, Li Auto has outlined plans to construct hundreds of charging stations across China by 2025. This ambitious expansion strategy underscores its commitment to bolstering the country's EV charging infrastructure.