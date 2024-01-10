en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

European Venture Capital: Rising Against the Odds Amidst a Challenging 2023

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
European Venture Capital: Rising Against the Odds Amidst a Challenging 2023

Europe’s venture capital (VC) landscapes experienced a noticeable downturn in 2023, with the appearance of only 39 new first-time funds compared to over 60 in the preceding year. This trend is a testament to the prevailing challenges that founders and venture capitalists face amidst a cautious climate where limited partnerships are reticent, the public listing market remains lackluster, and the overall industry sentiment is considerably low.

The Rise Amidst the Fall

Despite the prevailing challenges, a few venture capital firms have risen against the odds and successfully closed new funds. Among the victors is Kost, a VC firm investing in food startup inputs such as ingredients and manufacturing solutions. Kost’s fund target stands at €10 million, and by the end of 2023, it had successfully closed over 10% of the target. The brains behind the venture include experienced professionals such as Bodil Sidén, Mark Emil Hermansen, and Kasper Hulthin. The fund is an offshoot of a food development studio that specializes in commercializing university ideas.

Emerging Players

Another new fund making waves in the capital market is Prequel Ventures, which focuses on supply chain tech across Europe. With a target of €150 million, Prequel Ventures had successfully closed €50 million by early 2024. Born from a research project, the firm has already made three investments. Last on the list, but certainly not least, is 33N, a fund set up by Carlos Alberto Silva and Carlos Moreira da Silva. Focusing on growth-stage cybersecurity startups, 33N intends to write cheques of approximately €10 million. The fund enjoys backing from Caixa Capital and Golden Wealth Management, boasting connections to Alantra.

European Foodtech Startups: A Rising Bioeconomy Hub

Despite the challenging environment, Kost Capital has already invested in three European foodtech startups, marking the first close of a targeted €25 million fund for pre-seed and seed investments. The firm’s ambition is to establish Denmark as Europe’s bioeconomy hub, demonstrating that even in trying times, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit never cease.

0
Business Europe Investments
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
In a significant move that marks the evolution of social media, X, the company formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment system within the current year. This ambitious initiative is set to revolutionize user interaction and commerce on the platform, paving the way
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
18 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
20 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
11 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
17 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
18 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
2 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
2 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
2 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
5 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
11 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
15 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
16 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
16 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
17 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
19 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app