European Venture Capital: Rising Against the Odds Amidst a Challenging 2023

Europe’s venture capital (VC) landscapes experienced a noticeable downturn in 2023, with the appearance of only 39 new first-time funds compared to over 60 in the preceding year. This trend is a testament to the prevailing challenges that founders and venture capitalists face amidst a cautious climate where limited partnerships are reticent, the public listing market remains lackluster, and the overall industry sentiment is considerably low.

The Rise Amidst the Fall

Despite the prevailing challenges, a few venture capital firms have risen against the odds and successfully closed new funds. Among the victors is Kost, a VC firm investing in food startup inputs such as ingredients and manufacturing solutions. Kost’s fund target stands at €10 million, and by the end of 2023, it had successfully closed over 10% of the target. The brains behind the venture include experienced professionals such as Bodil Sidén, Mark Emil Hermansen, and Kasper Hulthin. The fund is an offshoot of a food development studio that specializes in commercializing university ideas.

Emerging Players

Another new fund making waves in the capital market is Prequel Ventures, which focuses on supply chain tech across Europe. With a target of €150 million, Prequel Ventures had successfully closed €50 million by early 2024. Born from a research project, the firm has already made three investments. Last on the list, but certainly not least, is 33N, a fund set up by Carlos Alberto Silva and Carlos Moreira da Silva. Focusing on growth-stage cybersecurity startups, 33N intends to write cheques of approximately €10 million. The fund enjoys backing from Caixa Capital and Golden Wealth Management, boasting connections to Alantra.

European Foodtech Startups: A Rising Bioeconomy Hub

Despite the challenging environment, Kost Capital has already invested in three European foodtech startups, marking the first close of a targeted €25 million fund for pre-seed and seed investments. The firm’s ambition is to establish Denmark as Europe’s bioeconomy hub, demonstrating that even in trying times, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit never cease.