European Long-Term Funds See Recovery Trend After Challenging 2022

Long-term investment funds domiciled in Europe had a challenging 2022, marked by significant net outflows amounting to 130 billion euros. According to data from Morningstar's European Asset Flows report, this represents the most difficult year for these funds since the 2008 financial crisis. However, a glimmer of recovery emerged towards the year's end with December registering positive net flows for the second consecutive month.

Recovery Trend Emerges

In December, long-term funds received 27 billion euros, despite the overall negative performance during the year. The fourth quarter brought about a positive shift, particularly for equity funds in Europe. These equity funds had previously registered their worst outflows since 2011, totaling 27.7 billion euros. The turnaround in the last quarter manifested in equity funds attracting 9.1 billion euros in inflows, with global large-cap blend equity funds being particularly favored, receiving 11.5 billion euros in December alone.

Global ETFs Industry Hits New Milestone

Despite the struggles faced by European-domiciled funds, the global ETFs industry reached a new milestone at the end of 2023, with total assets amounting to US 11.63 trillion. This represented a 25.6% increase from the end of 2022. Moreover, net inflows for December 2023 stood at US 171.76 billion, with the total for the year reaching US 974.87 billion. Equity ETFs emerged as the biggest gainers, adding €34.6 billion in Q4 2023, and a staggering €89.7 billion over the year, reflecting a 72% increase from 2022.

Despite the growth in the ETFs industry, challenges are expected for 2024, including slowing growth, heightened geopolitical risk, and potentially elevated interest rates. Nevertheless, the substantial surge in equity inflows in December 2023, with investors adding 109.6 billion in response to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance, signals a potentially positive outlook for the coming year.