en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

European Commission and EIF Launch Defence Equity Facility to Boost Defence and Security Sector

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
European Commission and EIF Launch Defence Equity Facility to Boost Defence and Security Sector

The European Commission’s Directorate General for Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have inaugurated the Defence Equity Facility, a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening the European Union’s defence and security sector. The facility is bolstered by a robust €175 million investment, which includes €100 million from the European Defence Fund and an extra €75 million from the EIF.

Investing in Dual-Use Technologies

This substantial investment is designed to leverage an estimated €500 million in total over the forthcoming four years by attracting supplementary private investments. A notable aspect of the Defence Equity Facility is its focus on private equity and venture capital funds that invest in defence-related technologies with dual-use potential. These technologies have the ability to serve both civilian and military purposes, thus offering a broad spectrum of applications.

Aligning with EU’s Technological Goals

This initiative runs parallel with the EU’s broader objective to enhance technological competitiveness and security. It aims to cultivate an ecosystem of innovative defence startups and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are often at the forefront of technological advancements. The Defence Equity Facility is a direct response to the European Council’s directive from December 2023, which called for an increase in the EIB Group’s support for European security and defence.

Building on Previous Investments

The new facility builds upon the groundwork laid by the CASSINI Fund and the Strategic European Security Initiative, further strengthening the EU’s commitment to its defence and security sectors. The European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, underscored the initiative’s role in improving access to finance for the defence sector—an area often hampered by limited funding options. Roger Havenith of the EIF and Kris Peeters of the EIB, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of innovation and security for Europe in the face of new geopolitical challenges.

0
Business Europe Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Zimbabwe's Financial Markets Still Reeling from 2020 Suspension
In a move that sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s financial markets, the government suspended all mobile money transactions and halted trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) for over a month in 2020. This was part of an extensive investigation into allegations of economic sabotage and malpractice, which led to the suspension of three listed companies:
Zimbabwe's Financial Markets Still Reeling from 2020 Suspension
Chick-fil-A's Closure at Oakwood Center Signals Challenges for Malls
1 min ago
Chick-fil-A's Closure at Oakwood Center Signals Challenges for Malls
EXCEL Awards: Celebrating Innovations in Communication and Engagement
2 mins ago
EXCEL Awards: Celebrating Innovations in Communication and Engagement
Singapore's Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports
20 seconds ago
Singapore's Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports
Class 1 Nickel Finishes Private Placement, Issues Convertible Debentures
23 seconds ago
Class 1 Nickel Finishes Private Placement, Issues Convertible Debentures
Financial Future of Stonegate Pub Company in Question: GMB Union Expresses Concern
24 seconds ago
Financial Future of Stonegate Pub Company in Question: GMB Union Expresses Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
4 seconds
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
5 seconds
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
16 seconds
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
25 seconds
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
25 seconds
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
28 seconds
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
1 min
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
2 mins
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama
2 mins
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
39 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app