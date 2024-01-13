European Commission and EIF Launch Defence Equity Facility to Boost Defence and Security Sector

The European Commission’s Directorate General for Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have inaugurated the Defence Equity Facility, a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening the European Union’s defence and security sector. The facility is bolstered by a robust €175 million investment, which includes €100 million from the European Defence Fund and an extra €75 million from the EIF.

Investing in Dual-Use Technologies

This substantial investment is designed to leverage an estimated €500 million in total over the forthcoming four years by attracting supplementary private investments. A notable aspect of the Defence Equity Facility is its focus on private equity and venture capital funds that invest in defence-related technologies with dual-use potential. These technologies have the ability to serve both civilian and military purposes, thus offering a broad spectrum of applications.

Aligning with EU’s Technological Goals

This initiative runs parallel with the EU’s broader objective to enhance technological competitiveness and security. It aims to cultivate an ecosystem of innovative defence startups and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are often at the forefront of technological advancements. The Defence Equity Facility is a direct response to the European Council’s directive from December 2023, which called for an increase in the EIB Group’s support for European security and defence.

Building on Previous Investments

The new facility builds upon the groundwork laid by the CASSINI Fund and the Strategic European Security Initiative, further strengthening the EU’s commitment to its defence and security sectors. The European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, underscored the initiative’s role in improving access to finance for the defence sector—an area often hampered by limited funding options. Roger Havenith of the EIF and Kris Peeters of the EIB, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of innovation and security for Europe in the face of new geopolitical challenges.