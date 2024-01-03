Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023

In the first half of 2023, the economic dynamics of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states witnessed fluctuating trends in terms of direct investments. A detailed analysis of the investment landscape reveals a contrasting picture, with some nations expanding their economic frontiers abroad, while others saw a contraction in the incoming investments.

Contrasting Investment Trends

Armenia experienced a sharp decline of 40% in its direct investments abroad. Following suit, Kazakhstan also noted a 51% drop in its foreign investments. These figures point towards a contraction in the economic outreach of these nations.

In stark contrast, Belarus doubled its foreign investments, while Kyrgyzstan amplified its investments by 1.5 times. This expansion reflects a strategic shift in their economic policies to enhance their global footprint.

Inbound Investments: A Mixed Bag

As for the inbound investments, Armenia saw a substantial decrease of 58% in foreign direct investments (FDI). This reduction indicates a lesser confidence of foreign investors in the Armenian market.

On the brighter side, FDI in Belarus witnessed a 21% increment, Kazakhstan enjoyed a 38% rise, and Kyrgyzstan saw a staggering 80% growth. These figures underline the growing attractiveness of these nations to foreign investors.

Russia: A Peculiar Case

Russia, another prominent member of the EAEU, witnessed an outflow of direct investments during this period. Despite being the third largest Bitcoin mining country and having over 12 million cryptocurrency accounts, Russia’s investment scenario remains a paradox.

The nation’s prevalent three-tier tax system, specific tax rates for resident and non-resident individuals, and corporate income tax regulations could be factors influencing this trend.

EAEU and Iran: A New Chapter

Adding to the economic dynamics of the EAEU member states, Iran has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Union. This move has already reflected positively on Iran’s exports to China and Iraq, recording an increase of 24% and 6.9 billion respectively. Furthermore, Iran has inked investment deals worth 90 trillion rials for development projects, indicating a potentially promising future for EAEU-Iran economic relations.