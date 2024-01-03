en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Eurasian Economic Union: A Study of Investment Dynamics in 2023

In the first half of 2023, the economic dynamics of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states witnessed fluctuating trends in terms of direct investments. A detailed analysis of the investment landscape reveals a contrasting picture, with some nations expanding their economic frontiers abroad, while others saw a contraction in the incoming investments.

Contrasting Investment Trends

Armenia experienced a sharp decline of 40% in its direct investments abroad. Following suit, Kazakhstan also noted a 51% drop in its foreign investments. These figures point towards a contraction in the economic outreach of these nations.

In stark contrast, Belarus doubled its foreign investments, while Kyrgyzstan amplified its investments by 1.5 times. This expansion reflects a strategic shift in their economic policies to enhance their global footprint.

Inbound Investments: A Mixed Bag

As for the inbound investments, Armenia saw a substantial decrease of 58% in foreign direct investments (FDI). This reduction indicates a lesser confidence of foreign investors in the Armenian market.

On the brighter side, FDI in Belarus witnessed a 21% increment, Kazakhstan enjoyed a 38% rise, and Kyrgyzstan saw a staggering 80% growth. These figures underline the growing attractiveness of these nations to foreign investors.

Russia: A Peculiar Case

Russia, another prominent member of the EAEU, witnessed an outflow of direct investments during this period. Despite being the third largest Bitcoin mining country and having over 12 million cryptocurrency accounts, Russia’s investment scenario remains a paradox.

The nation’s prevalent three-tier tax system, specific tax rates for resident and non-resident individuals, and corporate income tax regulations could be factors influencing this trend.

EAEU and Iran: A New Chapter

Adding to the economic dynamics of the EAEU member states, Iran has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Union. This move has already reflected positively on Iran’s exports to China and Iraq, recording an increase of 24% and 6.9 billion respectively. Furthermore, Iran has inked investment deals worth 90 trillion rials for development projects, indicating a potentially promising future for EAEU-Iran economic relations.

0
Business Eurasia Investments
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kazatomprom Triumphs with Successful Qualification of AFA 3G Type A Fuel Assemblies

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Changing Landscape of Small Business Financing: The Rise of Vertical Software Platforms

By Salman Akhtar

Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations

By Salman Khan

MCB Investment Management Limited Announces Dividend Payout for ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND

By Rizwan Shah

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's ...
@Business · 56 seconds
Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Aims to Attract Three Million Foreign Tourists to Riau Islands in 2024
Tesla’s Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes

By Wojciech Zylm

Tesla's Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes
India’s Power Utilities to See Capex-Driven Growth: Citi Research

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Power Utilities to See Capex-Driven Growth: Citi Research
Healthcare Triangle Inc. Raises $2 Million in Private Placement

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Healthcare Triangle Inc. Raises $2 Million in Private Placement
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
54 seconds
Chelsea's January Transfer Window: A Balancing Act Between Ambition and Regulations
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
1 min
Temwa Chawinga: From Malawi to the World's Top Scorer of 2023
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
1 min
Qatar's NHRC to Host International Food Justice Conference
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
1 min
New Year's Promotions in Guyana: A Fading Tradition Under PPPC Rule
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
1 min
New Year, New Habits: Unleashing the Power of Healthy Routines for a Longer Life
Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications
1 min
Former MP Highlights Glaring Omission in Welfare Scheme Applications
Hinton Triumphs Over Hull Trinity in Iowa Girls Basketball Match
1 min
Hinton Triumphs Over Hull Trinity in Iowa Girls Basketball Match
Ocean Alley Incident Opens Dialogue on Kleptomania
1 min
Ocean Alley Incident Opens Dialogue on Kleptomania
Nicholas 'Axeman' Walters: Aiming for a Comeback to World Title
1 min
Nicholas 'Axeman' Walters: Aiming for a Comeback to World Title
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app