en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Ether’s 16% Price Surge: Anticipating a Potential Spot ETF

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Ether’s 16% Price Surge: Anticipating a Potential Spot ETF

Ether, the cryptocurrency powered by the Ethereum blockchain, has recorded a robust 16% price surge within a span of a week. This notable leap in value comes as investors eagerly anticipate the possibility of Ether securing its own spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). Spot ETFs stand distinct from futures-based ETFs due to their direct holding of the asset they represent, thereby providing a more immediate exposure to the performance of the underlying asset.

Driving Factors

The heightened optimism among investors for an Ether spot ETF is driven by various factors. Firstly, the expansion of the Ethereum network, which has been consistently demonstrating impressive growth. Secondly, the impending upgrades in the pipeline for Ethereum. Lastly, the wider acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the investment community. As both institutional and retail interest in cryptocurrencies increases, the launch of a spot ETF for Ether would mark a significant landmark. This could potentially result in increased liquidity and accessibility for investors seeking exposure to this digital asset.

Price Movement Significance

While the news of Ether’s price climb holds substantial importance in the cryptocurrency market, it is crucial to observe that the information is embedded amidst other unrelated content such as credit card offers, personal finance advice, and investment services. Therefore, while the anticipation of a potential spot ETF has driven the Ether price above the $2,600 mark, short-term price corrections due to an elevated supply of Ether are also being observed.

Future Predictions

Bullish predictions for Ether have emerged due to speculation about a future spot Ether ETF. Crypto analysts have predicted the price of ETH to reach $3,500, providing a promising outlook for the cryptocurrency. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has had a ripple effect on Ether’s price surge, demonstrating the interconnected nature of the cryptocurrency market. Current trading statistics for Ether further reinforce these predictions, indicating a positive trajectory for the cryptocurrency’s future.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
53 mins ago
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings
The cryptocurrency industry is currently brimming with anticipation, as speculations are rife about the potential contenders for public offerings. A recent analysis conducted by CoinDesk, a leading media platform in the crypto realm, has shed light on the possible future of the domain. Although the list CoinDesk has provided does not claim to be definitive,
Cryptocurrency Industry Buzzes with Speculations on Potential Public Offerings
Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M
4 hours ago
Bitcoin Ordinals Inscriptions Gain Traction as Taproot Wizards Raises $7.5M
Bitcoin Minetrix: Revolutionizing Decentralized Bitcoin Mining with $8.3M Presale
4 hours ago
Bitcoin Minetrix: Revolutionizing Decentralized Bitcoin Mining with $8.3M Presale
San Francisco Entrepreneur Sentenced for $61M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
57 mins ago
San Francisco Entrepreneur Sentenced for $61M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples
4 hours ago
Crypto Whales Execute Major Ethereum Withdrawals, Triggering Market Ripples
Advanced Project and Pick N Pay Join Forces: AUC Coin as a New Payment Method
4 hours ago
Advanced Project and Pick N Pay Join Forces: AUC Coin as a New Payment Method
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
23 seconds
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
38 seconds
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
1 min
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
2 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
2 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
2 mins
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
3 mins
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
4 mins
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
8 mins
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app