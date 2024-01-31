Esquire Financial Holdings Enhances Dividend and Invests in Payzli

Esquire Financial Holdings, a leading financial institution traded on NASDAQ as ESQ, is adding another feather to its cap with a 20% increase in its regular quarterly dividend. From the previous dividend of $0.125 per share, the company has escalated it to $0.15 per share. The forward yield resulting from this enhanced dividend is 1.2%. This increment marks the third consecutive rise in dividends since Esquire began its initiative in 2022, echoing the company's consistent industry-leading performance and growth.

Key Dates and Figures

The new dividend will be payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders who are on record as of February 15, 2024, while the ex-dividend date is slated for February 14, 2024. This financial maneuver is a demonstrable reflection of Esquire's robustness and commitment to its shareholders.

Investment in Payzli

Besides the dividend hike, Esquire Financial Holdings has also made a noteworthy investment of $6 million in the fintech company Payzli. Payzli provides a dynamic and flexible payment processing solution for small businesses, a market segment that Esquire has traditionally served with its range of offerings.

Assessing Esquire's Performance

For a more comprehensive analysis of Esquire's financial performance, tools such as Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, historical earnings data, and a dividend scorecard can be employed. These resources provide valuable insights into the company's dividend growth and overall financial health. Headquartered in Jericho, New York, with branch offices in the same city and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida, Esquire continues to serve the financial needs of the legal industry, small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area.