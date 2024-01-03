ESG Stocks Show Potential Turnaround Amidst Market Challenges

In an unexpected turn of events, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index beat the MSCI World Index with a total return of 23.53 in 2022, even though demand for sustainable funds saw a global downturn. A pullback of $2.7bn from sustainable funds was witnessed in the US during the third quarter, attributed to concerns about greenwashing and adverse political reactions.

ESG Considerations Continue to Influence Investment Decisions

Despite the global slowdown in demand for sustainable funds, investors worldwide continue to factor in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations in their investment decisions. Darius McDermott, Managing Director at Chelsea Financial Services, shed light on two ESG-focused funds for this week’s comparison – the Janus Henderson Horizon Global Sustainable Equity fund and the Liontrust Sustainable Future Global Growth fund. McDermott underscored their stylistic similarities while also highlighting their significant differences.

Differentiating Fund Strategies

Both funds follow a large, global, and mega-cap oriented strategy, yet they differ in their specific approaches and stock selections. The Janus Henderson fund employs a four-pillar sustainability model including a focus on generating positive impact, avoiding harm, following a triple bottom-line framework, and active portfolio management. This strategy results in a portfolio consisting of 50-70 stocks. On the other hand, the Liontrust fund chooses its investments based on thematic drivers, sustainability credentials, sound fundamentals, and attractive valuations, leading to a portfolio of 40-60 stocks.

Comparing Fund Performances

McDermott notes the distinctiveness of each fund’s top holdings and their past performance. Both funds reported similar returns in 2020 and 2021. However, the Liontrust fund faced a more challenging 2022. The fees for both funds are considered reasonable, and the teams managing them are hailed as market leaders with substantial resources in the sustainable sector. McDermott commended the Janus Henderson fund’s recovery from its 2022 obstacles and the consistent long-term performance of the Liontrust fund.