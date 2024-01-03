en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ESG Stocks Show Potential Turnaround Amidst Market Challenges

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
ESG Stocks Show Potential Turnaround Amidst Market Challenges

In an unexpected turn of events, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index beat the MSCI World Index with a total return of 23.53 in 2022, even though demand for sustainable funds saw a global downturn. A pullback of $2.7bn from sustainable funds was witnessed in the US during the third quarter, attributed to concerns about greenwashing and adverse political reactions.

ESG Considerations Continue to Influence Investment Decisions

Despite the global slowdown in demand for sustainable funds, investors worldwide continue to factor in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations in their investment decisions. Darius McDermott, Managing Director at Chelsea Financial Services, shed light on two ESG-focused funds for this week’s comparison – the Janus Henderson Horizon Global Sustainable Equity fund and the Liontrust Sustainable Future Global Growth fund. McDermott underscored their stylistic similarities while also highlighting their significant differences.

Differentiating Fund Strategies

Both funds follow a large, global, and mega-cap oriented strategy, yet they differ in their specific approaches and stock selections. The Janus Henderson fund employs a four-pillar sustainability model including a focus on generating positive impact, avoiding harm, following a triple bottom-line framework, and active portfolio management. This strategy results in a portfolio consisting of 50-70 stocks. On the other hand, the Liontrust fund chooses its investments based on thematic drivers, sustainability credentials, sound fundamentals, and attractive valuations, leading to a portfolio of 40-60 stocks.

Comparing Fund Performances

McDermott notes the distinctiveness of each fund’s top holdings and their past performance. Both funds reported similar returns in 2020 and 2021. However, the Liontrust fund faced a more challenging 2022. The fees for both funds are considered reasonable, and the teams managing them are hailed as market leaders with substantial resources in the sustainable sector. McDermott commended the Janus Henderson fund’s recovery from its 2022 obstacles and the consistent long-term performance of the Liontrust fund.

0
Business Environmental Science Investments
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Havells India Ltd.'s Stock Sees Slight Rise Amidst Fluctuating Financial Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate Employees

By BNN Correspondents

FMCG Sector Experiences Noteworthy Fluctuations: Emami Leads Gains While JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Biggest Loser

By Rafia Tasleem

B4b Marketing and Studio Global Forge Strategic Partnership, Promising Enhanced Marketing Services

By Salman Khan

CAC Enforces CAMA 2020: 100,000 Companies Delisted in Nigeria ...
@Business · 1 min
CAC Enforces CAMA 2020: 100,000 Companies Delisted in Nigeria ...
heart comment 0
Virgin Islands Department of Labor Rolls Out New Unemployment Insurance Payroll Tax System

By Momen Zellmi

Virgin Islands Department of Labor Rolls Out New Unemployment Insurance Payroll Tax System
SCBIO Appoints Connor Watkins as First Full-Time Marketing Director

By BNN Correspondents

SCBIO Appoints Connor Watkins as First Full-Time Marketing Director
Bedworth Civic Hall Eyes April 2024 Reopening with Potentially 2M Funding

By BNN Correspondents

Bedworth Civic Hall Eyes April 2024 Reopening with Potentially 2M Funding
Daybreak Middle East & Africa: A Crucial Resource for Global Market Insights

By Salman Akhtar

Daybreak Middle East & Africa: A Crucial Resource for Global Market Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Fury vs Wilder: The Final Showdown of a Storied Rivalry
51 seconds
Fury vs Wilder: The Final Showdown of a Storied Rivalry
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village
1 min
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village
Trumbull County Board of Elections Certifies All Candidates in Flawless Process
1 min
Trumbull County Board of Elections Certifies All Candidates in Flawless Process
The Benefits of Reducing Alcohol Intake Amidst Cumbria's Health Crisis
1 min
The Benefits of Reducing Alcohol Intake Amidst Cumbria's Health Crisis
Minnesota Vikings: Abraham Beauplan Returns, Playoff Prospects and Potential Changes
2 mins
Minnesota Vikings: Abraham Beauplan Returns, Playoff Prospects and Potential Changes
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Gains Momentum Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Gains Momentum Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Niall Ferguson Criticizes American Public's Reluctance to Support Foreign Military Interventions
2 mins
Niall Ferguson Criticizes American Public's Reluctance to Support Foreign Military Interventions
Harrow Council Recovers Four Houses from Fraudsters, Saves Over £350,000
2 mins
Harrow Council Recovers Four Houses from Fraudsters, Saves Over £350,000
New Medical Equipment and Services Announced by BSUTH's New Chief Medical Director
2 mins
New Medical Equipment and Services Announced by BSUTH's New Chief Medical Director
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
49 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app