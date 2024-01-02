en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Erie Indemnity Declares Quarterly Dividend: What Investors Need to Know

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Erie Indemnity Declares Quarterly Dividend: What Investors Need to Know

Erie Indemnity (ERIE), a leading insurance company, has declared a substantial quarterly dividend of $1.275 per share, a move that will undoubtedly pique the interest of shareholders and market analysts alike. The ex-dividend date, a crucial date in the trading world, is scheduled for this upcoming Friday. This is the date when the stock’s value will adjust downward by the amount of the dividend.

Eligibility for Dividend Payout

Shareholders who have the ownership of ERIE stock by the close of trading on Thursday will be eligible for the dividend payout. This policy is in line with the customary financial practice, where the stock ownership must be established before the ex-dividend date to receive the dividends. The distribution of the payment to eligible shareholders is slated for January 23, 2024.

Investment Options

Investors receiving the dividend have the freedom to strategically use these funds. They may choose to reinvest the dividends back into the stock, a common practice known as dividend reinvestment, which can potentially increase their shareholding and future earnings. Alternatively, they can utilize the funds for diverse investment ventures or other financial obligations.

Implications for Investors

This development is particularly significant for investors eyeing the upcoming dividend or those tracking the company’s financial maneuvers. The declaration of dividends often serves as an indicator of a company’s financial health and could influence investment decisions. Investors and potential shareholders of Erie Indemnity should take note of these details and plan their investment strategies accordingly.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oriole Resources to Finalize Gold Project Agreements with BCM International

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

Ur-Energy's Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share ...
@Business · 2 mins
First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share ...
heart comment 0
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

By Shivani Chauhan

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes
Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By BNN Correspondents

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
15 seconds
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
15 seconds
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
1 min
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
1 min
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
1 min
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
1 min
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
2 mins
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
2 mins
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app