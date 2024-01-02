EQT Corporation Sets Course for Redemption of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes

EQT Corporation, a prominent player in the natural gas industry, has set a clear path towards the redemption of its outstanding 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026. This decision comes in accordance with Section 16.01 of the indenture governing the notes. This provision allows EQT the right to redeem all or part of the notes for cash under certain conditions tied to the company’s stock price.

Details of the Redemption Process

The redemption date has been set for January 17, 2024, and the aggregate principal amount of the Notes stands at $290,177,000. The redemption price will be 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest on such notes up until the redemption date. Notably, the note holders must surrender their notes either physically to The Bank of New York Mellon, the paying and conversion agent, or through The Depository Trust Company as per its policies for the redemption to take effect.

Option to Convert Notes into EQT Common Stock

Aside from the redemption, note holders have an alternative to convert their notes into EQT common stock before January 12, 2024. The conversion rate has been adjusted to 69.0364 shares of EQT common stock per principal amount of notes, marking an increase from the previous rate. This conversion rate will continue to be adjusted for certain events as outlined in the indenture.

Conversions will be settled through shares of EQT stock, with the exception of fractional shares which will be paid in cash. However, note holders must adhere to specific procedures provided in the indenture if they wish to convert their notes.

The Announcement’s Implication

This announcement, while not an offer to buy or sell securities, serves as an informational piece regarding the redemption of the notes. It’s an essential step for EQT Corporation towards rearranging its financial structure and underscores the company’s commitment to fulfill its obligations towards note holders.