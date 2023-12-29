en English
Brazil

Engie Brasil Divests 15% TAG Stake to CDPQ for $641 Million

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:21 am EST
Engie Brasil Divests 15% TAG Stake to CDPQ for $641 Million

In a decisive move, Engie Brasil has revealed the sale of a 15% stake in Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG), a major player in the natural gas pipeline industry. The purchaser is the Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), and the transaction is valued at 3.1 billion reais (roughly $641 million). The sale is set to increase CDPQ’s holding in TAG to a hefty 50% stake.

Stake Disbursement and Implications

Engie Brasil, post-deal, will retain a 17.5% stake in TAG. The remaining 50% will be indirectly owned by Engie’s French parent company. The transaction values TAG at a substantial 20.8 billion reais ($4.3 billion). Completion is anticipated by the end of January, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

Strategic Investment for Engie Brasil

This sale is a strategic maneuver by Engie Brasil to funnel funds into its investment plan. The focus is on renewable energy and transmission lines, all without impacting the company’s leverage ratios and payouts. This move assures that the company’s growth initiatives will continue unabated.

Engie Brasil’s Future Plans

Eduardo Takamori, Chief Financial Officer of Engie Brasil, underlined that the proceeds from this sale would bolster the company’s growth initiatives. A conference call is scheduled for the following Friday to provide further details of the transaction. This deal is seen as part of a larger financial activity wave in the market, including acquisitions and IPO announcements from various global companies.

Brazil Business Investments
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

0
