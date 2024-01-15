Empress Royalty Corp. Appoints Nora Pincus as Vice President Corporate Development

Empress Royalty Corp., a global royalty and streaming company, has made a strategic move in its corporate structure with the appointment of Nora Pincus as Vice President Corporate Development. Pincus, with an impressive record of over 15 years in mining finance, brings to the table deep knowledge and expertise in handling large-scale mining transactions.

Delving into Nora Pincus’s Track Record

Nora Pincus’s career is studded with achievements, having been involved in transactions exceeding US$40 billion in the mining, metals, and energy sectors. Her educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver. Prior to stepping into this role, she has held significant positions at Nebari Partners as Managing Director and served as General Counsel at a multinational mining services company. She has also been a partner at several law firms, contributing to her extensive experience and industry acumen.

The Appointment and Its Incentives

In connection with her appointment, Empress Royalty has granted Pincus 500,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.35. These options come with a five-year term and a vesting schedule. However, the granting of these options is currently awaiting regulatory acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Empress Royalty’s Strategic Vision

Since its listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has been actively investing in gold and silver projects. The company’s goal is to provide investors with a diversified portfolio through its strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital. Moving forward, Empress Royalty aims to foster growth, create new streams or royalties, and continuously create value for shareholders.