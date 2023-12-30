en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:56 am EST
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

In November, emerging-market assets experienced a remarkable rally, marking one of the most significant monthly surges of the year. Characterized by substantial gains across multiple asset classes within emerging economies, the rally reflects a multifaceted confluence of factors, including easing geopolitical tensions, favorable economic data, shifts in commodity prices, and changes in the global financial environment. Rising investors’ appetite for risk and the pursuit of higher yields likely fueled the inflow of capital into these markets.

Implications of the Emerging Market Rally

The performance of emerging-market assets often serves as a barometer of global investors’ confidence in the growth prospects of developing economies. An upsurge like this can positively impact these economies by supplying them with a wealth of investment capital, potentially facilitating development and growth initiatives. Nonetheless, the volatility inherent in emerging-market rallies—marked by the potential for sudden shifts in investor sentiment—can lead to swift reversals. Consequently, investors must remain cognizant of the inherent risks tied to investing in these regions, such as political instability, currency fluctuations, and varying levels of market regulation.

Annual Gains Poised for Emerging Markets

Emerging markets stocks and currencies are poised for annual gains, with investors anticipating reduced U.S. borrowing costs in the coming year. The MSCI’s gauge of emerging market stocks is set to gain nearly 7% for the year, showcasing its best annual performance since 2020. Concurrently, a basket of currencies is on track to record a nearly 5% gain for the year, marking a recovery from last year’s declines.

Regional Performance and Projections

Latin American stocks and currencies, despite being slightly down on the last Friday of the year, are poised for annual gains. The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks is set for an annual gain of 25%, while a basket of regional currencies is set to achieve annual gains of approximately 23%. The Colombian peso is expected to emerge as the best-performing currency with annual gains of 25%, while the Mexican peso is on track for a yearly gain of 15%. Various Latin American stock indexes are also set to post yearly gains, bolstered by key data such as Brazil’s jobless rate falling to 7.5% and a 3.1% year-on-year decrease in copper output in Chile.

0
Business Emerging Markets Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress

By Bijay Laxmi

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum ...
@Business · 6 mins
Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum ...
heart comment 0
Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings
Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime Infrastructure

By Justice Nwafor

Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime Infrastructure
Volkswagen’s ‘Burning Platform’: A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry

By Wojciech Zylm

Volkswagen's 'Burning Platform': A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry
End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models

By Salman Akhtar

End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models
Latest Headlines
World News
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
39 seconds
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
1 min
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
2 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
3 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
3 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
6 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
6 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
9 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app