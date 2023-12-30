Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

In November, emerging-market assets experienced a remarkable rally, marking one of the most significant monthly surges of the year. Characterized by substantial gains across multiple asset classes within emerging economies, the rally reflects a multifaceted confluence of factors, including easing geopolitical tensions, favorable economic data, shifts in commodity prices, and changes in the global financial environment. Rising investors’ appetite for risk and the pursuit of higher yields likely fueled the inflow of capital into these markets.

Implications of the Emerging Market Rally

The performance of emerging-market assets often serves as a barometer of global investors’ confidence in the growth prospects of developing economies. An upsurge like this can positively impact these economies by supplying them with a wealth of investment capital, potentially facilitating development and growth initiatives. Nonetheless, the volatility inherent in emerging-market rallies—marked by the potential for sudden shifts in investor sentiment—can lead to swift reversals. Consequently, investors must remain cognizant of the inherent risks tied to investing in these regions, such as political instability, currency fluctuations, and varying levels of market regulation.

Annual Gains Poised for Emerging Markets

Emerging markets stocks and currencies are poised for annual gains, with investors anticipating reduced U.S. borrowing costs in the coming year. The MSCI’s gauge of emerging market stocks is set to gain nearly 7% for the year, showcasing its best annual performance since 2020. Concurrently, a basket of currencies is on track to record a nearly 5% gain for the year, marking a recovery from last year’s declines.

Regional Performance and Projections

Latin American stocks and currencies, despite being slightly down on the last Friday of the year, are poised for annual gains. The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks is set for an annual gain of 25%, while a basket of regional currencies is set to achieve annual gains of approximately 23%. The Colombian peso is expected to emerge as the best-performing currency with annual gains of 25%, while the Mexican peso is on track for a yearly gain of 15%. Various Latin American stock indexes are also set to post yearly gains, bolstered by key data such as Brazil’s jobless rate falling to 7.5% and a 3.1% year-on-year decrease in copper output in Chile.