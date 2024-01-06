en English
Economy

Egypt’s Desert Land Law Amended: Level Playing Field for Arab and Egyptian Investors

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Egypt's Desert Land Law Amended: Level Playing Field for Arab and Egyptian Investors

In a move signaling a significant shift in Egyptian land policy, the House of Representatives has approved an amendment to the Desert Land Law. This revised legislation now allows foreign investors to own lands within the country for investment projects. The decision places Arab investors on par with Egyptian nationals in terms of land ownership rights, thereby opening a new chapter in the country’s investment landscape.

Amendments to Articles 11 and 12

The approved amendments specifically pertain to the second paragraphs of Articles 11 and 12 of the Desert Land Law of 1981. The revision of Article 11 eliminates previous ownership restrictions that stipulated that Egyptian ownership must constitute at least 51 percent of a company’s capital. Furthermore, it lifts the cap that an individual foreign investor could not own more than 30 percent of the land.

Empowering the President

The change to Article 12 empowers the Egyptian president, with the backing of the cabinet, to accord Arab investors the same rights as Egyptian citizens with respect to land ownership. This provision applies in situations where Arab investors face hurdles in acquiring the required land for their investments under existing laws.

Concerns Over National Security

Despite the approval of these amendments, they have not been without opposition. Some members of parliament have voiced concerns over potential threats to national security. These apprehensions stem particularly from the prospect of foreigners owning land in the sensitive Sinai region.

The Housing Committee, however, affirmed the necessity of these amendments. They argued that the purpose of the changes is to eliminate legislative barriers that deter investment attraction. Additionally, they aim to ensure coherence between the Desert Land Law and the Investment Law.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

