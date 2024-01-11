en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

eEnergy Group Plc Appears Undervalued by 47%: An Investment Analysis

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
eEnergy Group Plc Appears Undervalued by 47%: An Investment Analysis

A deep-dive into the financial prospects of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) unveiled an intriguing investment conundrum. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, a widely recognized valuation method, was wielded to dissect the company’s allure as an investment opportunity. The model’s essence lies in its ability to forecast a firm’s future cash flows and discount them back to present value, thus illuminating the potential attractiveness of the investment.

A Two-Stage Growth Model

In this investigative analysis, a two-stage growth model was adopted for eEnergy Group. This model envisages an initial period of elevated growth, followed by a second stage characterized by a stable growth rate. The present value of the company’s 10-year cash flow was pegged at a substantial UK£19 million.

Terminal Value and Future Growth

The Terminal Value was calculated using the Gordon Growth formula, with a future annual growth rate fixed at the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. These future cash flows were then discounted at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Equity Value and Share Price

This cost of equity was derived from a levered beta of 1.025, reflecting the stock’s volatility in relation to the overall market. The resultant total equity value was computed at UK£49 million. When this figure was divided by the number of shares currently in circulation and juxtaposed against the current share price of UK£0.07, it became evident that eEnergy Group appears undervalued by a staggering 47%.

DCF: A Guideline, Not Gospel

However, it’s paramount to remember that a DCF is merely an estimation built on assumptions. It should not be the sole guiding star in navigating the vast investment cosmos. This analysis underscores the significance of evaluating a company’s discount rate and actual cash flows. It also acknowledges that the DCF model, despite its merits, has inherent limitations and does not account for factors such as industry cyclicality or future capital requirements.

Investors are thus encouraged to take into account additional variables and undertake further research to reconcile the discrepancies between eEnergy Group’s share price and its intrinsic value, thereby making a well-rounded investment decision.

0
Business Investments United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
ByteDance Restructures Dongchedi: A Strategic Shift Hinting at IPO
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is setting in motion a significant corporate restructure of its automotive information product, Dongchedi. Indications show that employees are being moved to a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, hinting at the possibility of an impending initial public offering (IPO) or the introduction of external shareholders. This move is seen as
ByteDance Restructures Dongchedi: A Strategic Shift Hinting at IPO
BW Energy Exercises RSUs Under LTIP with Cash Settlement
6 mins ago
BW Energy Exercises RSUs Under LTIP with Cash Settlement
VAT Group Reports Full-Year 2023 Results: Signs of Market Recovery Amid Challenges
7 mins ago
VAT Group Reports Full-Year 2023 Results: Signs of Market Recovery Amid Challenges
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
4 mins ago
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
GetVantage Unveils Second SaaS Accelerator Fund Targeting B2B SaaS Businesses
5 mins ago
GetVantage Unveils Second SaaS Accelerator Fund Targeting B2B SaaS Businesses
Defiance Silver Corp. Acquires Lucita Property, Renegotiates San Acacio Agreement
6 mins ago
Defiance Silver Corp. Acquires Lucita Property, Renegotiates San Acacio Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
1 min
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP's Home
2 mins
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP's Home
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
3 mins
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
3 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
3 mins
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
4 mins
Dolphin Centre Announces Pool Reopening Amid Ongoing Renovations
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
4 mins
Community Pharmacies in UK on the Brink: MP Appeals for Government Intervention
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
5 mins
Georgia Bulldogs Clinch Victory over Arkansas Razorbacks in College Basketball Thriller
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
5 mins
College Basketball Conferences: Current Standings and Upcoming Games
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app