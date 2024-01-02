EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its business operations and pursue potential growth opportunities, Indian online travel company, EaseMyTrip, has obtained in-principle approval from its board of directors for a capital infusion of up to INR 1,000 crore. The funding, expected to materialize in 2024, will be raised through the issuance of equity shares or debentures on a preferential basis.

Capital Infusion: A Proactive Approach

This major financial decision underscores EaseMyTrip’s forward-looking approach to solidifying its financial position. While the specific terms of the issuance – including the price, quantity of shares or debentures, and the identity of the recipients – haven’t been disclosed yet, the move is seen as a significant step in securing funding. It could potentially increase the company’s market presence or facilitate investment in new ventures, forming part of a long-term business strategy.

Spiritual Tourism: A Potential Growth Avenue

With a recent 45% surge in travel bookings to spiritual destinations, EaseMyTrip is witnessing increased demand for hotel bookings in cities such as Varanasi, Amritsar, Rishikesh, Puri, Katra, and Tirupati. Government allocation of ₹15,700 crore for various projects in Ayodhya in anticipation of a surge in tourism, coupled with OYO Rooms’ plans to add 50 hotels and homes in Ayodhya before its grand opening, indicate a bright future for spiritual tourism.

Financial Performance and Market Presence

EaseMyTrip has demonstrated significant growth in net sales, with consolidated net sales at Rs 141.69 crore, up 30.59% YoY, and standalone net sales at Rs 120.20 crore, up 15.23% YoY in September 2023. Despite volatile stock price movements stirring concerns among investors, the company boasts a robust market capitalization of 7010.64 Cr. The promoter holding stands at 65.54%, and Mutual Fund Shareholding was at 2.34% at the end of September 2023.