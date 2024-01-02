en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its business operations and pursue potential growth opportunities, Indian online travel company, EaseMyTrip, has obtained in-principle approval from its board of directors for a capital infusion of up to INR 1,000 crore. The funding, expected to materialize in 2024, will be raised through the issuance of equity shares or debentures on a preferential basis.

Capital Infusion: A Proactive Approach

This major financial decision underscores EaseMyTrip’s forward-looking approach to solidifying its financial position. While the specific terms of the issuance – including the price, quantity of shares or debentures, and the identity of the recipients – haven’t been disclosed yet, the move is seen as a significant step in securing funding. It could potentially increase the company’s market presence or facilitate investment in new ventures, forming part of a long-term business strategy.

Spiritual Tourism: A Potential Growth Avenue

With a recent 45% surge in travel bookings to spiritual destinations, EaseMyTrip is witnessing increased demand for hotel bookings in cities such as Varanasi, Amritsar, Rishikesh, Puri, Katra, and Tirupati. Government allocation of ₹15,700 crore for various projects in Ayodhya in anticipation of a surge in tourism, coupled with OYO Rooms’ plans to add 50 hotels and homes in Ayodhya before its grand opening, indicate a bright future for spiritual tourism.

Financial Performance and Market Presence

EaseMyTrip has demonstrated significant growth in net sales, with consolidated net sales at Rs 141.69 crore, up 30.59% YoY, and standalone net sales at Rs 120.20 crore, up 15.23% YoY in September 2023. Despite volatile stock price movements stirring concerns among investors, the company boasts a robust market capitalization of 7010.64 Cr. The promoter holding stands at 65.54%, and Mutual Fund Shareholding was at 2.34% at the end of September 2023.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage

By Rafia Tasleem

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, ...
@Business · 28 mins
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
8 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
18 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
25 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
25 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
25 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
26 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
32 mins
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
42 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
44 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app