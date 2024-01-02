en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
EaseMyTrip to Raise INR 1,000 Crore: A Forward-Looking Approach to Business Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its business operations and pursue potential growth opportunities, Indian online travel company, EaseMyTrip, has obtained in-principle approval from its board of directors for a capital infusion of up to INR 1,000 crore. The funding, expected to materialize in 2024, will be raised through the issuance of equity shares or debentures on a preferential basis.

Capital Infusion: A Proactive Approach

This major financial decision underscores EaseMyTrip’s forward-looking approach to solidifying its financial position. While the specific terms of the issuance – including the price, quantity of shares or debentures, and the identity of the recipients – haven’t been disclosed yet, the move is seen as a significant step in securing funding. It could potentially increase the company’s market presence or facilitate investment in new ventures, forming part of a long-term business strategy.

Spiritual Tourism: A Potential Growth Avenue

With a recent 45% surge in travel bookings to spiritual destinations, EaseMyTrip is witnessing increased demand for hotel bookings in cities such as Varanasi, Amritsar, Rishikesh, Puri, Katra, and Tirupati. Government allocation of ₹15,700 crore for various projects in Ayodhya in anticipation of a surge in tourism, coupled with OYO Rooms’ plans to add 50 hotels and homes in Ayodhya before its grand opening, indicate a bright future for spiritual tourism.

Financial Performance and Market Presence

EaseMyTrip has demonstrated significant growth in net sales, with consolidated net sales at Rs 141.69 crore, up 30.59% YoY, and standalone net sales at Rs 120.20 crore, up 15.23% YoY in September 2023. Despite volatile stock price movements stirring concerns among investors, the company boasts a robust market capitalization of 7010.64 Cr. The promoter holding stands at 65.54%, and Mutual Fund Shareholding was at 2.34% at the end of September 2023.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

By Mazhar Abbas

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore's Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends ...
@Business · 3 mins
Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends ...
heart comment 0
Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

By Bijay Laxmi

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos
India’s JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
2 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
2 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
2 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
2 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
2 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
2 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
2 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
2 mins
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
25 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app