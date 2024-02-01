Earnings Watch: Companies Poised to Outperform Estimates

Next week, a select group of companies, including the fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle, are poised to report their earnings, igniting a buzz among investors and analysts. These companies have a history of surpassing earnings expectations, a key determinant of financial performance, and a potential influencer of investor sentiment and stock prices.

Marketaxess Holdings Surges Ahead

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) has outstripped earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, unveiling an EPS of $1.84, a significant leap from the estimated $1.70. The company has demonstrated a strong top-line growth of 7% and is set to bolster market share gains with innovative trading tools. The 2024 guidance shows manageable expense projections and promising revenue growth. Analyst Christopher Allen has expressed confidence in the stock with a Buy recommendation.

Results Mixed for Lazard

Lazard (LAZ) reported quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share by a whopping 88.57%. Despite topping consensus revenue estimates by 16.10%, the estimate revisions trend for Lazard remains unfavorable, earning it a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell), an indication of likely underperformance in the near term.

Deluxe Delivers

Deluxe (DLX) has beaten earnings expectations, with quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share and marking an earnings surprise of 15.94%. The company has consistently surpassed consensus EPS estimates and revenue estimates over the past four quarters. The earnings outlook, immediate price movement, and industry's impact on stock performance are promising.

Stanley Black & Decker and Becton Dickinson Stand Strong

Stanley Black & Decker's quarterly earnings report exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, resulting in an earnings surprise of 26.03%. A closer look at the company's revenue, stock performance, and future earnings outlook reveals a robust picture. Becton Dickinson also surpassed quarterly earnings expectations, with notable earnings per share, revenue, and market performance. The company's earnings outlook and industry rankings add to the positive narrative.

Microsoft Makes Its Mark

Microsoft's Q2 2024 earnings results were impressive, including their EPS, revenue, and forward guidance. Analyst ratings and price target updates, along with the performance of Microsoft's stock, point to a strong quarter for the tech giant.