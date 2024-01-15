en English
Business

Earnings-Led Rally and The Future of Indian Stock Market: Insights from Devang Mehta

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
In a recent interaction, Devang Mehta, Director – Equity Advisory at Spark Private Wealth, offered his perspective on the evolving landscape of the Indian stock market. With an eye on the future, Mehta underscored the crucial role of earnings in shaping market performance, indicating a positive trend in earnings coupled with margin expansion.

The Role of Market Leaders

Market leaders like Reliance and IT companies have been instrumental in this upward trajectory. While the absence of foreign investors has been noticeable, Mehta suggested their potential return could inject further vitality into the market.

Nifty at 24,000: A Possibility or a Distraction?

Although the prospect of the Nifty index surpassing 24,000 by 2024 is plausible, Mehta advised investors not to fixate on index targets. Instead, he endorsed an earnings-led rally as a more sustainable strategy.

Financial Sector: A Mosaic of Opportunities

Turning his attention to the financial sector, Mehta touched upon Reliance’s venture into financial services via a partnership with BlackRock and the burgeoning growth of ETFs in India. He spotlighted the ongoing ‘financialisation’ trend, marked by a shift from physical to financial assets. The insurance industry too is in the throes of change, with a heated competition between state-run and private companies and a shift towards professionalism and market share gains.

While state-run insurance companies should not be overlooked, Mehta suggested that there are other sectors ripe for investment, particularly given recent corrections in private insurance companies.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

