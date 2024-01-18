en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

DYDX Cryptocurrency: A Potential Rally on the Horizon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
DYDX Cryptocurrency: A Potential Rally on the Horizon

After a recent crash that saw it lose 35% of its value, the DYDX cryptocurrency has shown signs of a potential rally. This comes on the back of a recovery marked by the price climbing back above the $2.84 support level. This positive movement was supported by technical indicators, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) both moving above their average levels.

Key Buying Opportunity Ahead?

Traders are now observing a potential retracement to a price range of $2.95 to $3.02, seen as a key buying opportunity. If the bullish momentum continues, DYDX’s price could rise nearly 20% to meet a resistance level at $3.60. However, this optimistic outlook is contingent on the stability of Bitcoin’s price, as a drop in Bitcoin could lead to a decline in altcoin values, including DYDX.

What if DYDX Closes Below $2.84?

Should DYDX close below $2.84, it would nullify the bullish scenario and potentially result in a 19% drop to a previous low of $2.27. It is important for investors to monitor the market closely, as altcoins like DYDX are sensitive to the broader cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin’s price movements.

The Broader Cryptocurrency Market

The cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Sei token, also continues to be a topic of interest. The importance of patience in investing and the potential for a Bitcoin rally in the next two years are being highlighted. In addition to this, technical analysis for Bitcoin and Dogecoin, as well as price predictions for the Sei token, are being provided. The dYdX Chain, which has surpassed Uniswap in trading volume, supports the potential rally of the DYDX cryptocurrency. The dYdX token, DYDX, has seen a price surge and is expected to enter price discovery amid a broader market rally.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
3 hours ago
Shift in Cryptocurrency Investments: Ethereum Classic and Litecoin Decline as Pushd Rises
For years, Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) have been stalwarts in the cryptocurrency landscape. These two established cryptocurrencies, however, are experiencing a decline in investor interest and market value. Ethereum Classic, a hard fork of Ethereum with a focus on smart contract platforms and decentralized applications, has recently suffered a significant drop in value,
Shift in Cryptocurrency Investments: Ethereum Classic and Litecoin Decline as Pushd Rises
Crypto Analyst Altcoin Sherpa Shares Short-Term Market Predictions
4 hours ago
Crypto Analyst Altcoin Sherpa Shares Short-Term Market Predictions
Crypto Analyst Altcoin Sherpa Provides Short-Term Predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum Name Service, Sei, and Manta Network
4 hours ago
Crypto Analyst Altcoin Sherpa Provides Short-Term Predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum Name Service, Sei, and Manta Network
Launchpad (LPX) Enters Presale Phase: A Promising Altcoin for the Web 3.0 Ecosystem
3 hours ago
Launchpad (LPX) Enters Presale Phase: A Promising Altcoin for the Web 3.0 Ecosystem
Ripple Objects to SEC's Request for Additional Financial Documents
3 hours ago
Ripple Objects to SEC's Request for Additional Financial Documents
Indian Government Yet to Decide on Cryptocurrency Regulations, Seeks More Time
4 hours ago
Indian Government Yet to Decide on Cryptocurrency Regulations, Seeks More Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
7 seconds
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
11 seconds
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
17 seconds
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
24 seconds
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
27 seconds
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
3 mins
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
4 mins
Odisha in Focus: A Kaleidoscope of Events Across Various Domains
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
5 mins
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
5 mins
USAID Responds to Georgian Parliament Speaker's Concerns Over Tolerance Centre Activities
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
36 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app