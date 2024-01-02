Dutch Bros: A Promising Investment Opportunity in 2024

As the Dutch adage goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” In the world of investments, this translates to meticulous research and due diligence. One such promising investment opportunity in 2024 appears to be Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS), a company known for its busy drive-thru coffee shops.

A Bullish Outlook for Dutch Bros

Since its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2021, BROS has experienced its share of price fluctuations. However, the recent positive trend since September 2023 suggests an opportune time for investors to initiate a position. Notably, BROS is currently trading above its 30-week exponential moving average (EMA), which is sloping upwards, a bullish sign. The volume trends hint at institutional buying, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Momentum is Favorable

In addition to its bullish EMA, the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) indicates a bullish momentum for BROS, with the black line above both the red line and the centerline. Furthermore, BROS is outperforming the S&P 500 index, which serves as another positive signal for potential investors.

Investor Confidence in Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have shown confidence in Dutch Bros, with U S Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosting its stake in shares of the company by 102.6% in the third quarter, now owning 19,250 shares worth $448,000. Other large investors, including Rockefeller Capital Management LP, TD Asset Management Inc, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, Captrust Financial Advisors, and HighTower Advisors LLC, have also increased their stakes in the company.

Managing Risk

Despite the bullish indicators, it is crucial for investors to have a risk management strategy in place. If BROS closes below its 30-week EMA, investors should consider selling or reducing their position to limit losses to no more than 2% of account equity, in line with investment strategies suggested by William O’Neil.