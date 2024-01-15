en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dublin Emerges as the 8th Most Attractive European City for Hotel Investment: Deloitte Survey

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Dublin Emerges as the 8th Most Attractive European City for Hotel Investment: Deloitte Survey

In a recent revelation, Dublin has secured its place as the eighth most attractive city in Europe for hotel investment, according to Deloitte’s 2023 European Hotel Industry Survey. London tops this list, followed by Lisbon, while Amsterdam and Paris are positioned at third and fourth respectively.

Hotel Investment Landscape

The survey, conducted between September and October 2023, echoes the views of senior figures in the hospitality industry. It brings to light that private equity continues to be the primary source of equity capital for hotel acquisitions across Europe, accounting for 31% in 2024. Remarkably, sovereign wealth funds have witnessed a significant surge, now standing as the third-largest source of equity capital with a substantial leap of 10%.

International Investment Trends

The study also indicates that the majority of hotel investment is anticipated to have its roots within Europe. However, the inflow of funds from the UK and North America has shown a downward trend. In contrast, the Middle East and North Africa are swiftly emerging as prominent investors, with the expected investment from these regions showing an upward trajectory by 22% since 2021.

Current State and Future Prospects

The Republic of Ireland’s hotel room inventory closed at approximately 66,200 by the end of 2023, adding over 1,800 rooms within a year. The sector, however, is grappling with challenges such as managing escalating costs, higher interest rates, a skilled labor shortage, and increased staff costs. Executives are prioritizing managing inflationary pressures, maintaining profitability, enhancing cash flow, and workforce recruitment and retention in the current year. Dublin’s hotel scene, in particular, has seen a significant demand surge for five-star luxury hotels, with the highest occupancy levels reported in surrounding Dublin areas.

Domestic demand has significantly contributed to the recovery of the tourism sector, bolstered by events, concerts, and sports fixtures. Irish hotel occupancy rates showed improvement in 2023 and are expected to sustain this momentum in the forthcoming year. Interestingly, extreme heat conditions in other parts of Europe are speculated to drive up future demand for tourist accommodation in Ireland.

0
Business Europe Investments
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
In a significant move to bolster its operations in India, educational technology firm upGrad has named Govind Kumar as the new President for the Working Professionals (B2C) segment. Kumar, a seasoned veteran with a decade of experience in the retail and consumer arenas, previously steered Hopscotch’s business trajectory in India, catapulting it to become a
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
Bona Unveils Bona Mega EVO: A Technological Leap in Wood Floor Lacquers
19 seconds ago
Bona Unveils Bona Mega EVO: A Technological Leap in Wood Floor Lacquers
Positive Week for the Nigerian Stock Exchange: A Glimpse into Significant Equity Gains
29 seconds ago
Positive Week for the Nigerian Stock Exchange: A Glimpse into Significant Equity Gains
Thor Explorations' Segilola Mine Triumphs Amid Challenges, Sets Stage for a Promising 2024
9 seconds ago
Thor Explorations' Segilola Mine Triumphs Amid Challenges, Sets Stage for a Promising 2024
Cowbell Expands Cyber Insurance Coverage in UK: A Significant Move in Cybersecurity
13 seconds ago
Cowbell Expands Cyber Insurance Coverage in UK: A Significant Move in Cybersecurity
COPL Requests Exemptions Amid Financial Struggles and Upcoming Offering
13 seconds ago
COPL Requests Exemptions Amid Financial Struggles and Upcoming Offering
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
19 seconds
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
23 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
26 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
40 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
51 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
53 seconds
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
54 seconds
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
1 min
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
1 min
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app