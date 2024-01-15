Dublin Emerges as the 8th Most Attractive European City for Hotel Investment: Deloitte Survey

In a recent revelation, Dublin has secured its place as the eighth most attractive city in Europe for hotel investment, according to Deloitte’s 2023 European Hotel Industry Survey. London tops this list, followed by Lisbon, while Amsterdam and Paris are positioned at third and fourth respectively.

Hotel Investment Landscape

The survey, conducted between September and October 2023, echoes the views of senior figures in the hospitality industry. It brings to light that private equity continues to be the primary source of equity capital for hotel acquisitions across Europe, accounting for 31% in 2024. Remarkably, sovereign wealth funds have witnessed a significant surge, now standing as the third-largest source of equity capital with a substantial leap of 10%.

International Investment Trends

The study also indicates that the majority of hotel investment is anticipated to have its roots within Europe. However, the inflow of funds from the UK and North America has shown a downward trend. In contrast, the Middle East and North Africa are swiftly emerging as prominent investors, with the expected investment from these regions showing an upward trajectory by 22% since 2021.

Current State and Future Prospects

The Republic of Ireland’s hotel room inventory closed at approximately 66,200 by the end of 2023, adding over 1,800 rooms within a year. The sector, however, is grappling with challenges such as managing escalating costs, higher interest rates, a skilled labor shortage, and increased staff costs. Executives are prioritizing managing inflationary pressures, maintaining profitability, enhancing cash flow, and workforce recruitment and retention in the current year. Dublin’s hotel scene, in particular, has seen a significant demand surge for five-star luxury hotels, with the highest occupancy levels reported in surrounding Dublin areas.

Domestic demand has significantly contributed to the recovery of the tourism sector, bolstered by events, concerts, and sports fixtures. Irish hotel occupancy rates showed improvement in 2023 and are expected to sustain this momentum in the forthcoming year. Interestingly, extreme heat conditions in other parts of Europe are speculated to drive up future demand for tourist accommodation in Ireland.