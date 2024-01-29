Downing Renewables Boosts Portfolio with Swedish Hydropower Plant Acquisitions

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC, an eminent player in the renewable energy investment arena, has marked a significant milestone in its growth strategy. The company has taken ownership of five hydropower installations in Sweden, investing a total of GBP 6 million. These acquisitions, completed in December of the previous year, were financed through Downing Hydro AB's long-term debt facility.

Hydropower Fleet Expansion

The newly acquired plants, located within Sweden's SE2 and SE3 pricing regions, are anticipated to contribute approximately nine gigawatt hours to the company's annual energy production. With the addition of these assets, Downing's hydropower portfolio now encompasses 34 facilities, projecting an average yearly output of about 215 GWh.

Augmenting Hydropower Efficiency

In a bid to optimize their performance, Downing has been integrating software and hardware upgrades across its hydropower assets. These enhancements are designed to facilitate the participation of the plants in the frequency containment markets, thereby complementing their core electricity generation activities.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Following the announcement of the acquisition, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC's shares witnessed a slight uptick, trading 0.2% higher at 90.30 pence each on the London stock market. Tom Williams, the head of Energy and Infrastructure at Downing LLP, expressed satisfaction with the company's recent acquisitions, including those in Iceland, and conveyed optimism about the fleet's impending participation in the Swedish frequency markets.