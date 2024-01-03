Disney Partners with Activist Investment Firm ValueAct in Strategic Consultation Deal

The Walt Disney Company has cemented a consultation agreement with ValueAct Capital Management, a renowned activist investment firm. This strategic move will allow ValueAct to advise on a variety of matters through discussions with Disney’s board of directors and management team. The collaboration aims to leverage ValueAct’s significant experience in investing in media and technology companies.

ValueAct’s Stake in Disney

ValueAct acquired a large stake in Walt Disney towards the end of the previous year, marking its interest in the entertainment giant. While the exact size of ValueAct’s investment in Disney remains undisclosed, it’s evident that the firm has a significant foothold. The San Francisco-based investment firm, recognized for its collaborative approach with companies it invests in, is now poised to make a significant impact on Disney’s strategic moves.

Support for Disney’s Nominees

In a gesture of support for the entertainment major, ValueAct has avowed its backing for the slate of nominees recommended by Disney’s board for election at the forthcoming 2024 annual shareholders meeting. This move not only strengthens Disney’s position but also demonstrates ValueAct’s commitment to working together with Disney for the long haul.

Disney’s Stance

Disney CEO Bob Iger has welcomed ValueAct’s contribution as long-term shareholders. The partnership is seen as a strategic maneuver to stave off another activist investor, Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management. Disney’s stock has witnessed a 2% gain in the last twelve months, a positive sign for the company and its shareholders. ValueAct’s co-CEO Mason Morfit also expressed excitement to partner with Disney, aiming to foster long-term sustainable shareholder value.