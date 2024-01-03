Discounted Cash Flow Model Reveals Potential Undervaluation of Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), a diversified industrial technology company, has been under the financial microscope with an in-depth analysis using a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. The findings suggest that the intrinsic value of Fortive is significantly higher than the current analyst price target of $80.19, potentially indicating that the stock is undervalued.

Unveiling the Valuation Numbers

Using a two-stage DCF model, which accounts for two unique phases of growth – an initial higher growth period followed by a phase of steady growth, the estimated fair value of Fortive is around US $132. This calculation is based on the present value of the expected future cash flows for the next ten years, which is estimated to be $16 billion. Upon adding the discounted terminal value, the total equity value reaches an impressive $46 billion.

Is Fortive’s Stock Undervalued?

When this total equity value is divided by the number of shares outstanding, it indicates an undervalued state of Fortive’s stock by approximately 45%, based on the current share price of $72.3. However, this model is sensitive to the assumptions made, particularly the discount rate, which was set at 7.6% based on a levered beta of 1.076.

Limitations of the DCF Model

While the figures seem to paint a rosy picture, it’s important to remember that the DCF model does not account for industry cyclicality or future capital requirements. Therefore, this tool should be seen as part of a broader toolkit in investment valuation.

Investors are advised to consider other factors, such as earnings growth, dividend payouts, and market forecasts, and conduct their own calculations to verify the intrinsic value of Fortive shares. Ultimately, a holistic approach to investment valuation will provide the most accurate and reliable assessment.