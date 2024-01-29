Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC Announces Managed Wind-Down, Shares Surge by 10%

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (DGI9), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, experienced a notable 10% surge following the announcement of a forthcoming wind-down of operations. This unexpected decision was driven by the intention to maximize shareholder value, as articulated by the interim independent chair, Charlotte Valeur.

Strategic Review Leads to Wind-Down

The board's strategic review led to the conclusion that a managed wind-down was the most effective way to address the significant discount to the Net Asset Value (NAV) at which the company's shares were trading. In fact, according to data from Hargreaves Lansdown, the shares of Digital 9 were trading at approximately a 75% discount to its NAV. This discrepancy highlighted a substantial gap between the company's perceived and actual value, leading the board to consider liquidating the company's assets.

Asset Liquidation and Sale

Digital 9's next steps involve initiating the sale of its wholly owned assets, including Aqua Comms, EMIC-1, Elio Networks, and SeaEdge UK1. These sales are set to commence through a competitive auction process scheduled for later in the year. However, the sale of Arqiva, a telecom company in which D9 holds a majority share, will be postponed. The company's management believes that more time is needed to realize the full potential value from this particular investment.

Exploring All Alternatives

Despite the decision to wind down operations, the board will continue to explore all alternative options, including those in the capital markets. The ultimate goal remains the same: maximizing shareholder value. As such, each decision will be carefully evaluated to ensure it aligns with this primary objective. The unfolding of this corporate strategy will be closely watched by shareholders and market analysts alike, as they anticipate the potential impacts on the market and the telecom industry as a whole.