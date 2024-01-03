DevDham Raises Rs 6 Crore in Seed Funding for Tech-Led Devotion

The devotional platform DevDham, formerly known as DevDarshan, has successfully raised Rs 6 crore in a seed funding round. The fundraising was a collaborative effort, with several capital firms including Titan Capital, All In Capital, Veda VC, and TDV Partners leading the charge. As a result, DevDham’s total investment pool now stands at an impressive $1 million.

Investing in Faith and Technology

The company plans to channel the freshly acquired funds into expanding its temple network and bolstering marketing initiatives. Also on the agenda is a significant upgrade of its technological infrastructure. This strategic allocation of resources is aimed at advancing DevDham’s mission to bridge the gap between global devotees and Hindu temples. The platform, established in 2020 by co-founders Pranav Kapoor, Suyansh Taneja, and Sagnika Chowdhary, offers services like online darshan (viewing of deities), pujas (rituals), and facilitates digital donations.

A New Dawn for Devotion

DevDham aspires to be the comprehensive solution for all devotional needs. The company reports a significant engagement on its platform, with over 500,000 mantras chanted and more than 100,000 darshans conducted for 100,000 devotees. It has also established a network comprising over 500 temples and more than 2,000 pandits (priests) across 18 states.

Faith Finds a Market

With the Indian religious and spiritual market size reaching approximately $58.56 billion in 2023, the sector is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth trajectory provides a fertile ground for platforms like DevDham to flourish, offering tech-led solutions to age-old devotional practices.