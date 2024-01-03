en English
Business

Deutsche Telekom AG: A Five-Year Journey of Impressive Share Price Growth

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Deutsche Telekom AG: A Five-Year Journey of Impressive Share Price Growth

Over the past half-decade, shareholders of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) have seen a notable 48% surge in share price, greatly outperforming the market’s return of approximately 5.9%. This rise aligns well with the company’s compound earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 7.8% per year over the same interval. This alignment reflects a consistent market sentiment towards the company’s earnings performance.

Impressive Total Shareholder Return

However, when we consider the total shareholder return (TSR), which includes dividends, a more exceptional picture emerges. The TSR computes to a remarkable 79% return over five years, showcasing the additional value of dividend reinvestment. Furthermore, the past year has seen a robust TSR of 19% for Deutsche Telekom shareholders. This figure suggests that the company’s recent performance might be on the upswing.

Deutsche Telekom’s Promising Performance and Cautionary Signs

Despite the encouraging share price gains, investors should also be cognizant of the risks associated with the company and other factors that may impact the share price. One such warning sign has been identified for Deutsche Telekom, which investors should consider. Deutsche Telekom operates through five segments, providing integrated telecommunication services including fixed-network services, mobile voice and data services, internet services, and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions. The company’s stock was trading at $24.13 at the start of 2024 and has since slightly decreased by 0.3%, now trading at $24.0550.

Exploring Other Growth Opportunities

While Deutsche Telekom has shown promising results, investors may also be interested in exploring other growth stock opportunities. For instance, T-Mobile, a part of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, has seen a significant rise in stock price following the removal of a $150 ceiling, leading to impressive business performance and a share repurchase program. With a current market cap of around $192 billion and a 31% upside potential according to Wall Street analysts, T-Mobile’s stock is seen as undervalued and presents a potential investment opportunity.

Business Germany Investments
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

