Defiance Silver Corp. Acquires Lucita Property, Renegotiates San Acacio Agreement

Defiance Silver Corp. has marked a significant milestone in its expansion strategy by successfully acquiring a 100% interest in Pan American Silver Corp.’s Lucita property in Zacatecas, Mexico. The property acquisition, completed with a total payment of US$1,500,000, sees Pan American retaining a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR).

Expanding Land Position

This acquisition bolsters Defiance’s land position in the Zacatecas silver district, taking it to over 4,300 hectares. The Lucita and Panuco projects, both housed within this newly acquired property, hold enormous discovery potential, further strengthening Defiance’s foothold in the silver exploration sector.

Renegotiation of San Acacio Property Agreement

Besides the Lucita acquisition, Defiance also renegotiated the terms of the San Acacio property agreement. The new terms extended the company’s option to acquire 100% of the property by a year. The deal structure allows for quarterly payments totaling US$539,721.51, with a final payment of US$2,300,000 due by September 2024. The vendor retains a 2.5% NSR, which Defiance can purchase for an additional US$2,500,000.

Debt Settlement and Service Agreement

In a move to improve its balance sheet, Defiance settled $36,000 of debt through the issuance of common shares. The company also entered into a service agreement with an officer of the company, issuing common shares as part of the payment for services rendered. These transactions are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Defiance Silver Corp., a dedicated exploration company, continues to focus on advancing its projects in Mexico. The corporate mandate remains – to develop the San Acacio and Tepal projects into leading silver and gold deposits. The recent transactions underscore Defiance’s commitment to solidifying its position in the mining sector, and its aggressive pursuit of exploration and expansion opportunities in Zacatecas, Mexico’s silver district.