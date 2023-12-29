en English
Business

Decoding 2023: A Year of Resurgence for the IPO Market

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Decoding 2023: A Year of Resurgence for the IPO Market

2023 was a year of highs and lows for the Initial Public Offerings (IPO) market, with 108 offerings raising approximately $19.4 billion, a significant leap from the $7.7 billion raised by 71 IPOs in 2022. Major players in the IPO game included Kenvue, Arm Holdings, Birkenstock, and Instacart.

A Year of Rebound

The resurgence in the IPO market was initially hampered by high inflation and rising interest rates, a fallout from the post-pandemic economic scenario. However, the Federal Reserve’s effective response, which lowered inflation to 2.6% from a peak of 7.1% mid-2022, and the prospect of rate cuts in 2024, ignited a spark of revival in the IPO market. As a result, the second half of 2023 witnessed a robust IPO activity, fueled by falling inflation and interest rates.

Financial Predictions for 2024

Financial pundits anticipate a continued surge in the IPO market in 2024, backed by a forecasted rise in corporate profits and a promising S&P 500 index, projected to close the year with gains surpassing 20%. This, coupled with the expected ‘soft landing’ of the economy, is bolstering CEO confidence, leading to projections of a further acceleration in IPO activity.

Lessons from 2023: Guiding the Future

The experiences of 2023 serve as crucial lessons for companies aspiring to go public in 2024. The importance of proper valuation, transparent business models, and the crucial role of market timing in determining IPO success were underscored. These insights are expected to shape the strategies of future IPOs, potentially leading to a more stable and thriving IPO market.

Business Economy Investments
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

